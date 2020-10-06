Launch Place invests $150,000 in health care startup

The Launch Place has invested $150,000 in Aperiomics, a Virginia-based health care startup.

It is The Launch Place's 20th investment since launching its first seed fund, according to a news release from the venture development organization.

The Launch Place has offices in Danville and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Aperiomics's mission is to "fundamentally shift the paradigm of infectious disease testing through Deep Shotgun Metagenomic DNA sequencing, advanced cloud computing and artificial intelligence technology capable of identifying every pathogen known to modern science," according to the news release.

“Our next-generation testing platform serves as a critically important resource for healthcare providers — ensuring their patients do not suffer unnecessarily from treatable conditions” said Aperiomics CEO and co-founder Dr. Crystal R. Icenhour.

Based in Sterling and started by a team of medical experts, technologists, and infectious disease researchers at George Washington University in 2013, Aperiomics's aim is to streamline the diagnostics process, enabling physicians to uncover the root cause of infections with 97% sensitivity and 99.99% specificity, according to the news release.