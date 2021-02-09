Litehouse Inc. to buy property from Danville IDA

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In May the IDA and Litehouse Inc. agreed to a complicated financing structure to expand the company’s facility at Airside Park and to better work with banking regulations.

The IDA funneled a roughly $15 million loan from American National Bank into the expansion of the Litehouse facility, which the authority has owned and leased to the company. A 4.25% interest rate for the loan has been covered by Litehouse, along with a monthly $150 fee paid to the IDA. The company then loaned $5 million of its own capital — a figure not included in the $10.5 million — to the IDA to cover the remaining expansion of the 48,000-foot addition to its facility.

Monthly lease payments from Litehouse to the IDA — plus the $150 monthly fee — has been covering debt owed by the IDA to American National Bank, Adkins said.

The most recent monthly lease payment to the IDA from Litehouse was about $32,125, Adkins said. That amount has been increasing each month, he said.

Headquartered in Sandpoint, Idaho, the company held its grand opening in Danville in July 2019 for its 141,000-square-foot facility at Airside Park. When Litehouse announced in May 2019 that it was bringing 160 new jobs to the city, officials also said the company would expand the former Sky Valley Foods building where Litehouse would locate.