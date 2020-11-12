Liz Weston: When life blows up your well-laid plans

Processing your emotions can help you avoid that fate, and if you're raising kids you'll also want to talk to them in age-appropriate ways about what's going on, he says. Children need to know this isn't a problem they created and it's not their responsibility to fix it.

"Kids will assume inappropriate levels of responsibility for negative outcomes financially," Coambs says. "Parents can say, 'Mommy and Daddy are taking responsibility for this. We're going to try to find the answers. You can come to us with your fears and concerns.'"

KNOW WHEN TO GET HELP

If you're struggling, keep in mind that this is just one phase of your life and that it, like the current pandemic, will pass, Cherry says. He also recommends regular "self audits" — taking time alone to reflect on what's happened, work through your feelings and start to consider possible futures.

But when you're feeling stuck or isolated, you may need to seek professional help. If you're employed, your company may provide mental health resources. If money is tight, 211.org may be able to point you to free or low-cost treatment.