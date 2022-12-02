2 Witches Winery & Brewing earns marketing grant for for SOVA Beer Trail

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced the Virginia Tourism Corporation awarded more than $300,000 for 64 local and regional tourism marketing programs across the state to help increase off-season visitation to tourism businesses and destinations.

2 Witches Winery & Brewing Co. received a $4,971 grant for the SOVA Beer Trail project. 2 Witches, located in Danville, partnered with five breweries across Southern Virginia to collaborate and supply matching funds for the project that will officially establish the SOVA Beer Trail.

The trail will include Mountain Valley Brewing, Scuffle Hill Brewing Company, 2 Witches, Ballad Brewing, Factory Street Brewing and Buggs Island Brewing.

The funds will be used to create a logo for the SOVA Beer Trail, produce rack cards and advertise the trail in Virginia and North Carolina markets.

“The VTC grant funds will allow our breweries to formalize what we were already doing; promoting each other to travelers who visit our taprooms," said Julie Brown, president of 2 Witches. "This new collaboration with a branded beer trail will increase tourism and spending in our region from other parts of the state and those travelling through the region from neighboring states. We hope visitors will take advantage of the one and two-day itineraries, visiting all six breweries along the trail.”

Austin Bunn, business manager with Ballad Brewing, said“This is not only a very exciting thing for local breweries, but for our area as a whole. Yes, people will come for the beer, but they will also stop at local shops and restaurants while participating in the SOVA Beer Trail. People seek out and follow these types of things all the time. I've seen other places do them with great success, and this one will be no different. Ballad Brewing is thrilled to be a part of this, and a special shout-out needs to go to 2 Witches for spearheading the SOVA Beer Trail."

While the project benefits each individual brewery, the new beer trail supports tourism efforts from across the region.

“As part of our new regional tourism strategy, we support our tourism businesses in their efforts to create new programs and projects that spur economic activity and travel," said Lisa Meriwether, tourism manager for the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County."2 Witches is a tourism driver for our community and we were so pleased to learn they were awarded a grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation to support and establish a regional beer trail. Research shows 25% of visitors to Virginia who enjoy craft breweries and beer tasting will stay more than two nights in a hotel or resort. Having a Craft Beer Trail set up in Southside Virginia will give our visitors just one more reason to take advantage of all we have to offer!”

The VTC Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program is designed to increase visitor spending in the off-season by leveraging limited marketing dollars, stimulating new tourism marketing through partnerships and extending the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand. This is a new program that focused on supporting tourism businesses with less than 20 full-time employees through marketing partnerships.

A minimum of three Virginia entities must partner to apply for the microbusiness marketing grant.

“The Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program is part of VTC’s strategy to grow year-round visitation in Virginia and is designed to support small tourism businesses with marketing dollars to drive out-of-state visitation during off-peak travel seasons," said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. "We are excited about this program because we see it as a gateway for small businesses to engage with VTC’s marketing and development ecosystem to grow their business and build on the Virginia is for Lovers branding,”