2021 YEAR IN REVIEW: 'Momentum continues to build' with economic development in Dan River Region

The cost of the project's first phase recently went from $62.5 million to about $68.75 million due to inflation and supply-chain issues, which have delated the endeavor by about two months. That $6.25 million difference is not included in the $80 million figure mentioned by Bobe.

Either way, the project "is the largest single investment in the River District since our redevelopment efforts began in 2011," Bobe said.

The Alexander Company, in a joint venture with the Danville Industrial Development Authority, plans to bring new apartments and new commercial space to the White Mill building along Memorial Drive on the former site of Dan River Inc.

Construction is scheduled to begin toward the end of the first quarter of next year and finish at the end of 2023, Dave Vos, development project manager with The Alexander Company, said earlier this month.

Despite the challenges posed for the project, its scope remains unchanged, Vos said.

Plans include 110,000 square feet of commercial space, 150 apartment units (with an additional 100 units in the future) and 219 interior parking spaces. Also in the works would be restoration of the covered bridge that spans the Dan River from the north side of the White Mill to the former Long Mill site. The bridge will be for pedestrians and will connect the north and south sides of the Riverwalk Trail.

"Through a $500,000 grant from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Development Assistance Fund, the [bridge's] environmental hazards will be mitigated and the metal panels that currently enclose the structure will be removed," Bobe said. "The IDA and the city will work together to incorporate this bridge into our Riverwalk Trail system."

Other projects

Other projects announced this year in the Dan River Region include: