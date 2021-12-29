2021 YEAR IN REVIEW: 'Momentum continues to build' with economic development in Dan River Region

The White Mill project, Tyson Foods coming to the area, and an expansion of the Caesars Virginia casino project in Danville were a few of the major economic development announcements in the Dan River Region in 2021.
"2021 really just continued that momentum that you really started seeing in our region in 2018," Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe said during a podcast of Pittsylvania County Happenings.
There have been 28 economic development announcements in Southside Virginia over the last four years, bringing about 3,000 jobs and $375.8 million in capital investment. Those figures do not include numbers for the Caesars Virginia casino project.
As for 2021, the year included several expected projects to the Dan River Region.
"2021 has been an exciting year for the city of Danville and the entire Southside Virginia region," said Corrie T. Bobe, economic development director for the city of Danville. "Although there have been challenges and delays due to the pandemic, momentum continues to build within our community."
Danville has announced more than $407 million of new investment within the local and regional industrial parks, as well as within the River District, over the last year, Bobe said. In addition, Caesars Virginia's announcement this year that it would expand its $400 million casino project investment to $500 million brought the overall total to $507 million, she pointed out.
Investment in the River District in 2021 totaled nearly $80 million, with projects including redevelopment of the former Dan River Inc. White Mill and the former Richmond Cedarworks building, Bobe said.
Also, 17 new businesses opened up in the River District in 2021, she said.
The month of August brought news of the biggest project of 2021, when Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tyson Foods, Inc. would invest $300 million and bring 376 jobs to Cane Creek Centre Industrial Park in Ringgold.
The Tyson project "continues to solidify the strategic move the county made in 2017 and 2018 made to go after food-and-beverage," Rowe said during the county's podcast. "We really felt like this project was a great fit."
The company is constructing a 325,000-square-foot facility where they will cook, season, flash-freeze, package and ship out foods including Any'tizer Snacks, chicken nuggets, and other items.
Average annual salaries for the positions will be around $40,000 to $45,000.
In May, The Alexander Company and the Danville Industrial Development Authority announced plans for the former Dan River Inc. White Mill building at Memorial Drive.
The cost of the project's first phase recently went from $62.5 million to about $68.75 million due to inflation and supply-chain issues, which have delated the endeavor by about two months. That $6.25 million difference is not included in the $80 million figure mentioned by Bobe.
Either way, the project "is the largest single investment in the River District since our redevelopment efforts began in 2011," Bobe said.
The Alexander Company, in a joint venture with the Danville Industrial Development Authority, plans to bring new apartments and new commercial space to the White Mill building along Memorial Drive on the former site of Dan River Inc.
Construction is scheduled to begin toward the end of the first quarter of next year and finish at the end of 2023, Dave Vos, development project manager with The Alexander Company, said earlier this month.
Despite the challenges posed for the project, its scope remains unchanged, Vos said.
Plans include 110,000 square feet of commercial space, 150 apartment units (with an additional 100 units in the future) and 219 interior parking spaces. Also in the works would be restoration of the covered bridge that spans the Dan River from the north side of the White Mill to the former Long Mill site. The bridge will be for pedestrians and will connect the north and south sides of the Riverwalk Trail.
"Through a $500,000 grant from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Development Assistance Fund, the [bridge's] environmental hazards will be mitigated and the metal panels that currently enclose the structure will be removed," Bobe said. "The IDA and the city will work together to incorporate this bridge into our Riverwalk Trail system."
Other projects
Other projects announced this year in the Dan River Region include:
- Walraven, a global installation company plans to come to Danville, bringing 46 jobs and $7.15 million in investment to the Dan River Region, relocating its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing operation from Cadillac, Michigan, to Cane Creek Centre Industrial Park in Ringgold. The industrial park is owned by Danville and Pittsylvania County through its joint entity, the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority. Walraven, Inc. USA manufactures and markets pipe supports, struts and accessories, and in-wall solutions designed for U.S. plumbing and mechanical applications in North America.
- Making Everything Possible, a maker of plastic and metal components, plans to bring 45 jobs and $6.4 million in investment to the Cyber Park. MEP Ltd., based in the United Kingdom, will operate as Making Everything Possible LLC at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research while its new facility is being built at the Cyber Park.
- Kegerreis Digital Marketing, an integrated marketing and analytics company, will invest $1.7 million and bring 62 jobs to the River District in Danville. The company plans to renovate the 7,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse at 402 Cabell St. and relocate its headquarters there from Pennsylvania. The company’s new location will house company executives and serve as the central meeting point for KDM’s widespread workforce.
- Intertape Polymer Group announced would bring 50 new jobs to its Pittsylvania County manufacturing facility over the next four years as the company looks to increase production of several of its various packaging products. Intertape currently employs more than 300 people at its Pittsylvania County site, located at 1101 Eagle Springs Road. The expansion includes 30,000 square feet to be added to the facility, part of a $45 million investment to increase production, operations and capacity.
- Sovah Health is planning a $12 million renovation to expand the size of its emergency department in Danville by 50%. The construction, which is expected to take more than two years to complete, would expand the emergency department from 14,000 square feet to 21,000. The number of rooms would grow from the current 22 full-sized rooms and six smaller rooms to 31 full-sized rooms.
- J&J Truck Sales on U.S. 29 in Chatham announced plans to invest $5.2 million for a new facility and add 27 jobs. The company, which sells and rents trucks and construction equipment, will have a new 45,000-square-foot facility next to its existing operation at 11453 U.S. 29 in Chatham. The move will increase its equipment repair, refurbishment and fabrication capacity to better serve the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast construction markets, a news release from the governor’s office said.
- Gov. Ralph Northam announced Dec. 16 that his proposed budget includes $150 million for business-ready industrial sites across the state, including $100 million for mega sites like the one at the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill in southwestern Pittsylvania County. Also, a 43,000-square-foot expansion at Litehouse Foods at Airside Industrial Park was completed, Sterling Lighting's headquarters opened its headquarters and manufacturing facility, 54 new apartments were added downtown, and Staunton River Plastics and Aerofarms also broke ground on their projects this year.
- The Schoolfield master planning process was launched this year, focusing on historic, commercial and industrial areas associated with the Dan River Inc. Schoolfield site. It also includes a neighborhood plan for the Mill Village of 840 residential buildings, and a corridor study examining West Main Street from the North Carolina border to the River District.