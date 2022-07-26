Aerofarms growing operation in Pittsylvania County, adding 66 more jobs

Aerofarms is expanding and adding 66 more jobs at its facility.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that AeroFarms, an indoor vertical farming operation, will create the new jobs and increase production of freshly grown leafy greens as part of a major operational expansion of its new vertical farm in Pittsylvania County.

Aerofarms' 138,670 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is the world’s largest indoor vertical farm of its kind.

The new jobs are in addition to the 92 jobs pledged previously to be located in Cane Creek Centre, a joint industrial park owned by the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County. The expansion is being driven by the company’s decision to expand production to meet increased customer demand, according to the governor's office.

“Virginia continues to be the premier location for companies using technology and innovation to become leaders in their industry by generating massive benefits to consumers and investors,” Youngkin said in a prepared statement. “I want to thank AeroFarms for their continued commitment to the commonwealth and commend Danville-Pittsylvania County for their cooperative and highly-effective approach to economic development that will create new jobs and economic opportunities for Virginians.”

The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New Jersey.

The new AeroFarms indoor vertical farm in Virginia will distribute primarily to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets with the ability to reach about 50 million people located within a day’s drive and over 1,000 retailers, according to the governor's office. The distribution will build on AeroFarms’ existing relationships with retailers such as Ahold Delhaize, Amazon Fresh, Harris Teeter, The Fresh Market, Weee!, Walmart and Whole Foods Market, Youngkin said.

This story will be updated.