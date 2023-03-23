Hall's Pastry Shop, a 48-year-old business that has been a favorite of Danvillians craving tasty treats, is closing April 1. But worry not, because it will reopen under new ownership April 4, said owner Michael Hall.

Hall is retiring due to health issues, including back problems that have led to two major surgeries, an abdominal hernia and a shoulder that had to be replaced.

"It's just took a toll on me," Hall, 69, said during an interview at Hall's on Thursday morning. "I just need to get out."

After announcing the closure on social media Monday, he received numerous offers from individuals wanting to buy the Piney Forest Road property.

"I had 15 calls from people wanting to buy it," he said, adding that new employees will come into the store and begin training Friday.

The shop's two current employees, Elizabeth Robertson and Lynn Adkins, will continue working there, Hall said.

Hall has sold it to an anonymous buyer, who intends to open the store back up offering the same products — plus some others — and keeping the same name for the business.

After Hall announced the closure, customers filled the store and he was inundated with calls from customers.

"The phone was ringing off the hook Monday," Hall said. "My phone and my wife's phone blew up."

Customers were lined up outside the store Monday and Hall and his employees have been hustling behind the counter ever since. Products including apple fritters, cupcakes, donuts, the store's famous cream-filled oatmeal cookie sandwiches and other pastries have been swept off the shelves.

"Yesterday, we had nothing left," Hall said.

Longtime patrons told the Danville Register & Bee they plan to continue purchasing treats from Hall's when the new owner takes over.

"That's awesome," Danville resident Kathy Short said when told that the shop will reopen.

She has been enjoying the store's treats since she a little girl in the early 1980s, and that tradition has been passed on to her granddaughter.

"She's been raised on Hall's pastries," Short said.

Danville resident Steve Lewis said he has been frequenting Hall's for at least 20 years. His favorite pastries are the oatmeal cookies and chocolate-covered donuts.

When told that the store would remain open, he said, "I'm glad to know that."

First opened in 1975, the store was originally located on North Main Street next to Old Dutch Supermarket before moving to North Union Street downtown.

The pastry shop has been at its current location at 604 Piney Forest Road for 36 years.

Hall's father and uncle started the business before Hall came aboard as an owner in 1976. Hall was working as a service technician for Brady Trane Industrial Heating and Air in Greensboro, North Carolina, before joining Hall's Pastry Shop.

"Dad had so much to do, he couldn't get it all done," Hall said. "'I'd been around the bakery all my life."

He's been the sole owner of the business since 1996. He would get up every day at 3:30 a.m., with making donuts his first duty of the day before he moved on to making oatmeal cookies, cakes and other items.

Hall had hoped to work a few more years before retiring, but doctors told him he needed to slow down or he wouldn't live much longer.

"I was trying to make it 50 years," he said. "I think it's time for me hang up my hat."

Though he has reached the end of his working life, Hall and his wife plan to enjoy his retirement.

"My wife and I bought a camper," he said. "We hope to do some camping and do a little bit of traveling."