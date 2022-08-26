After interim stint, Regina Barger named director of Pittsylvania County Social Services

After several months of serving in an interim capacity, Regina Barger has been named the new director of Pittsylvania County Social Services.

The local social services board made the unanimous appointment during a special called meeting Monday night.

“Having worked with the Pittsylvania County Department of Social Services for 15 years, I am so honored to be named the Department’s Director,” Barger said. “This truly is a story of how it's possible to work from the ground up. After starting in clerical, I served in several benefit program services roles, becoming the assistant director in 2021 and now the director in 2022. I appreciate the social services board entrusting me with this position and look forward to the great work we can do together.”

"The social services board appreciates Regina’s hard work and dedication to the agency, and we look for good things to continue under her leadership,” said Pittsylvania County Department of Social Services Board Chair Nancy Eanes. “We appreciate everything that Regina and this staff have done for the Department of Social Services."

After holding several positions with the city of Danville throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Barger first joined the Pittsylvania County Department of Social Services in 2007. Regina took over as the interim director in June when the former director took a similar position in another locality.

The local board of social services is responsible for appointing the department director. The Virginia Department of Social Services is administered on the local level but supervised at the state level.