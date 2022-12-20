Agreement inches closer with tenant for former Ecomnets property in Danville

A tenant could be coming to the former Ecomnets property at Airside Industrial Park soon.

Local officials are getting close to reaching an agreement — which could close in a month or two — with a prospect to locate there, said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.

"An announcement will be made at that time," Larking said.

He would not say what type of business or industry would come to the property or provide any other details.

The Danville Industrial Development Authority voted 6-0 during its regular meeting Tuesday morning to approve resolutions for refinancing on the property and execution of a moral obligation agreement with Virginia Community Capital for $3.3 million to finance the remodeling, related construction and equipping of the shell building at 1 Ecomnets Way.

The loan had already been approved by the IDA and Danville City Council, Danville Director of Economic Development and Tourism Corrie Bobe told the IDA.

"There are additional attorneys on the bank's side," Bobe said. "They are requesting documents updated by the IDA."

The moral obligation helps to solidify the IDA's payment of debt service for the project, she said following the vote on the second item.

The IDA self-funded the building’s purchase on July 15, 2021, for $925,000.

The building was bought with an end-user in mind.

Larking told the Danville Register & Bee the IDA expects to get more than enough lease revenue from the tenant to cover costs.

Work at the property off Cane Creek Boulevard across from Litehouse Foods will include improvements to the parking lot, utilities and landscaping, as well as tenant-specific improvements. Those other upgrades would be for that particular user.

EcomNets arrived in Danville in 2010 announcing it would bring 160 high-paying jobs and invest $2 million to open a “green” computer manufacturing facility.

Local and state politicians descended on Danville for the announcement, during which it was learned that the Tobacco Commission had approved a $500,000 grant for the project and the Danville Regional Foundation awarded the company $90,000.

But all or most of the grants had to be repaid after EcomNets did not meet its agreement.

In 2016, Raju Kasuri and Smriti Jharia — a married couple accused of visa fraud and defrauding the United States through EcomNets — pleaded guilty to the charges and agreed to forfeit more than $20 million in proceeds from the fraud schemes.

Kasuri was the founder and CEO of EcomNets.