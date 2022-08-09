Alan Larson, CEO of Sovah Health-Danville, to retire by end of year

The leader of Danville's hospital will retire by the end of the year.

The health system announced Tuesday that Alan Larson, the CEO of Sovah Health-Danville, will step down from his leadership role. Larson, who also serves as market president for Sovah Heath — the umbrella organization for Danville and Martinsville hospitals — will stay at his job until a replacement is found.

A search is currently underway for a new leader, a news release stated.

“Alan has provided exemplary leadership to Sovah Health and demonstrated a strong commitment to serving the healthcare needs of the Danville and Martinsville communities since becoming CEO and Market President,” Cherie Sibley, president of LifePoint Health’s Central Division of hospitals, of which Sovah Health is a part, wrote in a statement. “He has helped enhance the level of quality and patient safety and worked hard to ensure that the hospital is well-positioned to continue serving the community long into the future."

Larson stepped into the job of market president and CEO in 2015.

“It has been a true honor and privilege to have served alongside an incredible group of employees, physicians, board members and volunteers to improve the health of our southern Virginia communities,” Larson said in a statement. “I’m so proud of our team’s accomplishments and consider myself fortunate to have been part of this outstanding organization. I know Sovah Health has an incredibly bright future ahead.”

Larson and his wife, Kami, look forward to spending more time with their family in his retirement, the release stated.

This story will be updated.