Applications open for Leadership Southside

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 Leadership Southside program.

Leadership Southside develops participants' leadership skills to strengthen their role as an individual, professional and community member. Participants will explore their personal leadership style, and learn how their own behaviors, motivations and tendencies influence their interaction with others.

During this program, participants also will have the opportunity to build strong connections with their classmates, in addition to networking with each session’s presenters, who are established leaders from across the Dan River Region and Virginia.

Session topics include leading a team, conflict resolution, communication skills, crisis leadership, equitable leadership, presentation skills and transformational leadership. In January, participants will travel to Richmond for Chamber Day at the Capitol to hear from and engage with members of the General Assembly.

In its 28th year, Leadership Southside boasts 500 alumni, many of whom still contribute in a number of ways to the vitality of the region.

Leadership Southside is a nine-month program, meeting one day each month from August through April. Participants will graduate in May. To apply, visit www.dpchamber.org/leadershipsouthside. Applications are due by 5 p.m. July 7. Only complete applications will be considered.

The chamber has contracted with Rachel Covington to lead and facilitate the 2022-23 program. Covington previously served as the senior director of member services for the chamber, and led Leadership Southside as part of her role. For more information about how to apply, please Covington at rcovington@dpchamber.org.