As gas prices climb again in Dan River Region, diesel costs skyrocket, leading to 'ripple across the economy'

As gas prices reverse course from a slow decline, diesel costs — known as "the fuel that moves the economy" — catapulted to reach all-time highs late last week.

In Virginia, gasoline pump prices are up 10 cents from the previous week to about $4.05, according to AAA. Compared to last year, the price for a gallon of gas is $1.32 higher.

On Monday, the average cost was $3.78 per gallon in Danville.

The recent hike is blamed on the price of crude oil that remains around $100 a barrel. That figure makes up about 60% of pump prices, AAA reports.

The national average for a gallon of gas was $4.19, seven cents higher than a week ago.

“As long as the supply remains tight, it will be hard for crude oil prices to fall and consumers will in turn face higher prices at the pump,” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson.

While pump pains impact local motorists, GasBuddy's spokesman Patrick De Haan says the real issue is with the record high diesel prices.

"Gasoline prices have continued their rally in the last week with oil prices sustaining higher levels, but the real story has been diesel fuel, which has skyrocketed to its highest level ever seen," he said in a statement.

On Friday, diesel reached the record high of $5.16 per gallon. That's a penny more than the previous record set in March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Another also was set: diesel prices are now $1 per gallon higher than gasoline prices, surpassing the previous record 98 cent difference in November 2008, GasBuddy reports.

“While gasoline prices get much of the attention, diesel, which broadly is the fuel that moves the economy, has quietly surpassed its recent record high as distillate inventories, which include diesel and jet fuel, have plummeted to their lowest level in years,” said De Haan said. "For now, the rising cost of diesel will surely be felt in the grocery store, hardware store or on your next flight as jet fuel prices accelerate, leading to a continued rise in inflation likely to ripple across the economy."

In addition to the ongoing invasion in Ukraine, recovering demand also is driving diesel prices higher as goods move across the county via semi-trucks, trains and ships.

“Should distillate inventories fall another 5 million barrels, which is less than 5%, they will be at their lowest level in nearly 20 years, compounding the problem," De Hann said. "There’s no quick solution as the economy has seen a robust turn around, made worse by Russia’s war on Ukraine as the West fences off Russia’s oil.”