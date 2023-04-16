Ciro’s Italian Family Restaurant manager Pat Pensa held nine completed job applications in his hands behind the register at the eatery Thursday.

Not one of those applicants returned his calls asking them to come in for a job interview.

He has had to close the restaurant an extra day every week due to a worker shortage. Instead of shutting its doors only on Sundays, Ciro’s began closing on Mondays, as well, nearly two months ago.

The struggle to hire food servers has been a problem for a while.

“We still can’t find people to work,” Pensa said. “We call, they show up and say they don’t want to work.”

One employee he hired was trained for five minutes before saying she wanted to leave. Pensa has six or seven servers but needs about 10 or 11, he said.

But Hoi Kong, an owner at Tokyo Grill, has had better luck keeping positions filled lately. In late 2021, he had far fewer applications than before and found himself lowering standards to attract employees.

With the health guidelines that were in place during the COVID-19 pandemic lifted, Kong hasn’t had to cope with a shortage of workers.

“Back then, if one person got sick, workers exposed to that employee had to quarantine even if they weren’t sick,” Kong said. That resulted in employees being out of work for two weeks.

“Now if there’s no symptoms, they don’t have to go home,” he said.

Danville Community College and other community agencies in the Danville-Pittsylvania County region hosted a community job fair in November to help address the worker shortage and provide opportunities for people looking for employment.

Danville City Councilman Barry Mayo is a recruiter with DCC’s TARE, CAPE and SCALE-UP programs. Those programs focus on training Danville and Pittsylvania County residents for employment, job preparation and short-term career studies. He has also served as a youth mentor.

To bring in more applicants, companies have revamped their hiring policies to waive felony offenses or other charges as an automatic disqualification from employment, Mayo said.

“The demand of getting people back to work has changed so that the policies they normally carried changed,” Mayo said.

As for restaurants, Mayo said they are cutting hours of operation due to the shortage of help.

“Citizens have not gone back to work,” he said. “It’s not just Danville, it’s nationwide.”

Local manufacturers including Essel Propack, Buitoni and Morgan Olson have faced challenges hiring employees, Mayo said.

In the public sector, Danville Public Schools faced a shortage of teachers, with dozens open at various times.

In June 2021, Danville had more teaching positions open than ever, but many of were newly created positions in its virtual academy. Another reason for more open positions in Danville — 88 licensed positions were listed online at one point — was to reduce class sizes. Those extra teachers were added through federal coronavirus relief aid, Danville Public Schools spokesperson Lanie Davis said at the time.

Less than a year ago in July, the school system was looking to fill dozens of positions.

But this year, “we started the school year 98% staffed for administrator and teacher positions,” Davis said.

The number of vacant positions in the school division changes from day to day, she said.

“However, we work quickly to fill any positions that are open by keeping a close eye on applications that come in and starting the interview process as soon as possible,” Davis said. “In addition, early commitment notifications and hiring are occurring for the 2023-24 school year.”

The school system’s human resources office hires new employees almost daily through a variety of recruitment efforts, Davis said. They include face-to-face and virtual job fairs, local career fairs, retention stipends and incentives to return retirees to the classroom, mentoring programs and working with Averett University to place inters and hire recent graduates.

Danville Public Schools has a total of about 1,100 employees.

Mark Jones, superintendent with Pittsylvania County Schools, said resignations and retirements effective for the end of this school year were taken to the school board in February — a month earlier than usual.

“This allowed staff to get a head start on filling positions for 2023-24,” Jones said.

Recruitment efforts have included attending teacher job fairs at colleges and universities and hosting a Pittsylvania County Schools job fair in March, Jones said.

“Staff also attended a job fair hosted by Danville Community College in the fall and plan to attend another one later in April,” Jones said. “This job fair provides more access to support staff.”

Jones said the school system, which has about 1,500 employees, was still early in the hiring season.

“We are confident that we will fill positions,” Jones said.

Danville’s city government continues to have trouble finding workers for certain municipal jobs.

“Some positions are difficult to fill such as CDL [commercial drivers license] holders, experienced equipment operators, corrections and professional positions such as engineers,” said city of Danville spokesman Arnold Hendrix. “Hiring has remained steady for most entry-level positions.”

The city, on average, carries about 90-100 job vacancies at any given time and has 944 full-time and 127 part-time employees, Hendrix said.

“The applications received and the hiring for the city fluctuate from year to year, but as a whole has remained steady with no significant for the past several years,” he said.

City government is constantly looking at compensation and benefits to make sure that it’s a competitive employer, he said.