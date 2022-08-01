Just In
Biscuitville marks grand opening in Danville
Aerofarms is expanding and adding 66 more jobs at its facility.
Next week, Biscuitville will open its newest location in Danville: right across the road from the old one.
"They keep coming so fast," said River District Association Executive Director Diana Schwartz.
Sovah Health announced this week that Dr. Fahid Alghanim has joined its medical staff and is offering pulmonary and critical care services for…
Whiting-Turner, the contractor tasked with building the Caesars Virginia casino and hotel resort in Schoolfield, held an outreach event for wo…
A Ballou Park business is picking itself right back up following an April fire that damaged its previous location and forced the rental company to move.
After 139 years of family ownership, H.W. Brown Florist on Chestnut Street in Danville’s Old West End is changing hands.
Watch now: Schoolfield finishing building soon will be history; work on Danville casino set to begin next month
The former Dan River Inc. finishing building at Schoolfield is nearing its end, as the structure slowly comes down during demolition.
Sovah Health announced Carol Talbott has joined Sovah Heart & Vascular as a nurse practitioner effective July 1.