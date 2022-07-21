Biscuitville on Piney Forest Road to close Saturday, will reopen across the street next week

Next week, Biscuitville will open its newest location in Danville: right across the road from the old one.

A grand opening for the newly built eatery at 1040 Piney Forest Road is planned for July 28. The old location will close Saturday.

The move is happening to ease congestion in an area already known for traffic headaches.

“We know our Piney Forest Road guests will appreciate that our new Danville location is designed with them in mind, whether they are joining us in the dining room of our Fresh Southern prototype restaurant or placing their orders from our dual-lane drive-thru,” Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven said in statement. “We are so grateful for the support of the Danville community, and we are pleased to be able to celebrate our new Danville location.”

Danville only has two Biscuitville locations now since the iconic original one on Patton Street closed in October 2020. It had been open for 45 years.

Company officials said in 2020 they tried to keep that location open, but because of the size of the lot, they couldn't rebuild it.

The other location on Riverside Drive — originally opened in 1986 — underwent renovations and reopened in June 2017.

The new Biscuitville on Piney Forest Road will feature a drive-thru with a dual-lane designed to minimize wait times, a news release stated. Officials previously said the restaurant will have about 35 employees.

The exterior is designed to look like a reclaimed southern barn with a tin roof, barn doors and gooseneck lights. Inside, a modern look also molds with southern heritage with "industrial hardware, blue painted ceilings inspired by southern porches, and mixed materials like wood," the release stated.

On July 28, Biscuitville will be giving out branded prizes during the grand opening from 8 a.m. until noon.

Efforts are underway to ease the problematic Piney Forest Road stretch along a 2.6-mile corridor from Holt Garrison Parkway near Coleman Marketplace to Franklin Turnpike. Congestion and unsafe traffic conditions on Piney Forest Road prompted a $115,000 study to find ways to relieve existing and future congestion, safety concerns and enable users to comfortably walk, bicycle and use transit along the corridor. The city of Danville is not paying for the study.

A fatal wreck in August at Ash Street and Piney Forest — and other deaths in the past few years — was a factor in selecting Piney Forest Road for a study.