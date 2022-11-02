Bobby Allen Roach wins awards from National Council of Marketing and Public Relations

Bobby Allen Roach earned gold and silver awards for Danville Community College from the National Council of Marketing and Public Relations' Medallion Awards last week.

Winners were announced during the annual NCMPR District 2 conference Oct. 25, at Sirata Beach Resort in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Roach won gold for DCC in print advertisement and silver in computer-generated illustration. DCC was also recognized with a bronze medallion for print advertising.

"I am immensely proud of this recognition from the Council," Roach said. "My contributions at DCC hold a special place in my heart, especially my most recently unveiled project: The advertising design for one of Danville's city buses."

Roach resigned from his six-year public relations and marketing role at DCC in September after accepting a remote working opportunity with New York-based Brooklyn Financial Independence as marketing coordinator.