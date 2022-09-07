Bobe, Tucker make Virginia 500 Power List

A current and past economic development director for the city of Danville have both made the 2022-23 Virginia 500 list of the state’s most powerful and influential leaders.

Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe and former economic development director Telly Tucker, who is currently president at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, were both named to the list that is published each year in Virginia Business magazine.

The magazine cites Bobe’s role in helping Danville land numerous projects, including the $650 million Caesars Virginia casino, as well as Tyson Foods, Staunton River Plastics and AeroFarms, among others.

Tucker served as economic development director for the city of Danville for five years before leaving in 2020 to become economic development director for Arlington County. As he left that position to return to Danville this year, The Boeing Co. and Raytheon Technologies Corp. both announced they would relocate their global headquarters to Arlington.

While previously in Danville, Tucker helped attract Morgan Olson and AeroFarms. He became president at the Institute in May. He is also an accomplished pianist who once performed for President Bill Clinton and then-first lady Hillary Clinton.