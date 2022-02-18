 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bricktown Brewery set to open Feb. 28 in Danville

Bricktown Brewery

Bricktown Brewery will open Feb. 28 in Danville. It's located at 3585 Riverside Drive.

 Contributed photo
Bricktown Brewery

Bricktown Brewery will serve comfort food classics prepared from scratch, shareable plates, crafted burgers, hand-built sandwiches, artisanal pizzas, salads and desserts.

Bricktown Brewery — a full-service restaurant featuring made from scratch food and a variety of craft beers — will open Feb. 28 in Danville.

“We are extremely pleased to now have the opportunity to be in Danville and be part of the community,” General Manager Daniel Pritchard said in making the announcement. 

The restaurant, located at 3585 Riverside Drive in the former Texas Steak & Ale House building, will serve comfort food classics prepared from scratch, shareable plates, crafted burgers, hand-built sandwiches, artisanal pizzas, salads and desserts.

Bricktown Brewery

Bricktown Brewery will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, form 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Bricktown Brewery also will be pouring award-winning craft beers from Oklahoma City as well as a full sampling of Virginia and North Carolina craft beers, along with a full bar.

Bricktown Brewery

Bricktown Brewery, located at 3585 Riverside Drive in Danville in the former Texas Steak & Ale House building, is set to open Feb. 28.

Hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Bricktown Brewery was Oklahoma’s first brewpub and first restaurant to brew craft beer. The company opened its first restaurant in 1992 and currently operates 19 restaurants in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and now, Virginia.

For more information, visit www.bricktownbrewery.com/location/danville.

