Business@Breakfast event to focus on Dan River Region's future

Business@Breakfast, a regular program of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, will focus on the Partnership for Regional Prosperity from 8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

The session will focus on the region’s economic future and solicit ideas from attendees on what they might want the future of Danville and Pittsylvania County to look like.

The region has announced more than 4,000 new jobs and $1.1 billion in investment since 2018 including high profile projects such as the 500-room Caesars casino resort and AeroFarms, the largest indoor vertical farm of its kind. This unprecedented growth begs the question of whether the region is ready for the challenges and opportunities that will come from this success.

Beth Doughty, senior fellow with the Danville Regional Foundation — which is funding the start-up of the Partnership — will talk about the group’s origins, mission and program of work. The event also is designed to solicit responses from attendees on what kind of future they want for the region.

“Since the closing of Dan River Mills and the decline in the tobacco industries, our region has worked hard to rebuild its economy and we’ve seen tremendous progress,” said Danville City Manager Ken Larking. “I believe our community needs to refocus its energy on how to best manage the change that comes from growth. We are confident that our area is poised for significant change. Planning for that change will produce the best outcome.”

“This is just one opportunity to better understand the future of our region and how we all can start to help shape its direction,” said Doughty. “The chamber is the perfect partner to host this event.”

Business@Breakfast is one of the chamber’s signature events and provides access to the most current regional and state information impacting the business community. The cost to attend is $15 for members and $25 for non-members and includes a continental breakfast. Registration is required and may be made online at www.dpchamber.org.