Business license fee elimination for certain establishments in Danville comes with caveat

Danville businesses bringing in less than $100,000 in annual revenue will not have to pay the $50 yearly business license fee, but they still must file with the commissioner of revenue office.

Businesses that qualify for the fee waiver must file by March 1 to indicate they brought in less than $100,000, or pay the $50 fee plus a $10 penalty after that date, said Danville Commissioner of Revenue James "Jimmy" Gillie.

All businesses must file with the commissioner of revenue office every year.

Gillie's offices has been inundated with queries from business owners, he said.

"I've been getting calls from business owners with questions," Gillie said. "Even though they don't make over $100,000, they still have to file with us to be exempt."

Elimination of the fee for those businesses came after Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler proposed the idea last fall. Council voted to get rid of it for qualifying business during its Nov. 1 meeting.

Scrapping the fee will likely affect about 1,600 small businesses. Officials expect the move to impact the city’s budget by about $80,000.

The city has more than 3,400 businesses overall, Gillie said.

Those that bring in more than $100,000 in revenue must pay a fee based on how much more they made and their business category, he said.