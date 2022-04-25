 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking

Caesars Virginia names Maryland-based contractor to build $500 million casino in Danville

  • 0
Caesars Virginia

Caesars Virginia plans a $500 million destination resort casino at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield. The project is estimated to bring $38 million in revenue the the city annually, which means officials will have to determine how to spend the added money. 

 Caesars Virginia, contributed

Caesars Entertainment has chosen Whiting-Turner as the contractor that will build the $500 million Caesars Virginia casino resort. 

The firm, headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, since 1909, has also built the Horseshoe Baltimore, as well as projects at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel+Experience Las Vegas, Harvey's Lake Tahoe and more, according to a Monday afternoon news release from Caesars Entertainment. 

"Caesars Entertainment is thrilled to be working with Whiting-Turner to build Caesars Virginia," said Robert Livingston, senior vice president of development for Caesars Entertainment, in a prepared statement. "We are confident Whiting-Turner, and their proven track record of success, will make for an incredible partner to build the world-class resort we've promised the city of Danville."

The Caesars Virginia project will include 500 hotel rooms, a state-of-the-art casino floor, Caesars Sportsbook, World Series of Poker Room, new restaurant and entertainment offerings, and much more.

People are also reading…

Preliminary work has already begun on the former Dan River Inc. property in Schoolfield. 

Individuals and sub-contractors from the local community interested in helping build the casino and learning more about construction employment opportunities may email CaesarsVA@whiting-turner.com.

Caesars Virginia’s plans include a $500 million destination resort casino with 500 hotel rooms inspired by local scenery. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness center.

The casino will feature more than 1,400 slot machines and table games, Caesars Sportsbook and WSOP Poker Room, a live poker room named for and carrying the spirit of the legendary World Series of Poker with 25 tables, Caesars Entertainment has said.

Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests. There will also be restaurants and bars. Nine hundred construction jobs will be filled as well as 1,300 operational jobs.

The company plans to open in 2023.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DCC teams up with Tyson Foods for training

DCC teams up with Tyson Foods for training

Danville Community College is teaming up with Tyson Foods for a new training program, and students who complete it will be receive priority when it comes to hiring at the new facility in Pittsylvania County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter stockholders would get 'dream' price with Musk bid, says analyst

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert