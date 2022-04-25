Caesars Virginia names Maryland-based contractor to build $500 million casino in Danville

Caesars Entertainment has chosen Whiting-Turner as the contractor that will build the $500 million Caesars Virginia casino resort.

The firm, headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, since 1909, has also built the Horseshoe Baltimore, as well as projects at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel+Experience Las Vegas, Harvey's Lake Tahoe and more, according to a Monday afternoon news release from Caesars Entertainment.

"Caesars Entertainment is thrilled to be working with Whiting-Turner to build Caesars Virginia," said Robert Livingston, senior vice president of development for Caesars Entertainment, in a prepared statement. "We are confident Whiting-Turner, and their proven track record of success, will make for an incredible partner to build the world-class resort we've promised the city of Danville."

The Caesars Virginia project will include 500 hotel rooms, a state-of-the-art casino floor, Caesars Sportsbook, World Series of Poker Room, new restaurant and entertainment offerings, and much more.

Preliminary work has already begun on the former Dan River Inc. property in Schoolfield.

Individuals and sub-contractors from the local community interested in helping build the casino and learning more about construction employment opportunities may email CaesarsVA@whiting-turner.com.

Caesars Virginia’s plans include a $500 million destination resort casino with 500 hotel rooms inspired by local scenery. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness center.

The casino will feature more than 1,400 slot machines and table games, Caesars Sportsbook and WSOP Poker Room, a live poker room named for and carrying the spirit of the legendary World Series of Poker with 25 tables, Caesars Entertainment has said.

Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests. There will also be restaurants and bars. Nine hundred construction jobs will be filled as well as 1,300 operational jobs.

The company plans to open in 2023.

