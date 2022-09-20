Chief technology officer of AeroFarms to give keynote at Danville summit next month

The chief technology officer of AeroFarms — the world’s largest aeroponic smart farm recently opened in Ringgold — will provide a keynote address for an agriculture summit in Danville next month.

Roger Buelow is expected to lead the opening morning session Oct. 25 for the two-day Controlled Environment Agriculture Summit East.

Last week, AeroFarms celebrated the grand opening of the local facility capable of growing more than 3 million pounds of leafy greens yearly.

Buelow's address will focus on how the Dan River Region farm uses the company's proprietary indoor vertical farming technology, according to a news release from the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. It's designed to grow more plants using the least amount of natural resources.

He'll also talk about the benefits the operation brings to Southside Virginia including new jobs.

“Roger Buelow’s extensive experience and keen industry insights, coupled with the AeroFarms Danville-Pittsylvania story, come together to create the perfect program to kick off the new CEA Summit,” said Dr. Michael Evans, director of the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences at Virginia Tech and Associate Director of the CEA Innovation Center. “We are thrilled to have Roger join the keynote stage and know our audience will be eager to hear from him.”

As chief technology officer of AeroFarms, Buelow leads the innovation and capabilities team and works closely with research and development and business development. He had more than 20 years of government and the private sector, the release stated.

In addition, Buelow will share news on plant research and workforce development projects, according to the release.

Indoor Ag-Con and the Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center — a joint project of the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences at Virginia Tech, Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center at Virginia Tech, and the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research — have teamed together to co-host the event at the Institute in Danville.

The inaugural summit is designed for new and well-seasoned industry members from throughout the Eastern United States, including indoor and greenhouse growers, facility owners and operators, educators, government officials, real estate developers, architects, construction specialists, sales and marketing teams and others, the release stated.

Learn more at www.ceasummit.com.