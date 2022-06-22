Civic think tank launches to guide Dan River Region's economic growth

A new civic think tank is launching in an effort to guide the Dan River Region along its path of economic growth.

Dubbed the Partnership for Regional Prosperity — a group supported by the Danville Regional Foundation — it's the offspring of a recommendation from a 2019 economic strategic plan.

There has been more than $1.1 billion in local economic development projects promising nearly 4,000 jobs announced from 2018-21, a news release stated.

“The motivation for forming the Partnership for Regional Prosperity comes from asking ourselves if the region is prepared for the challenges and opportunities that will come from this success,” said Clark Casteel, president and CEO of the Danville Regional Foundation which funded the 2019 study in cooperation with the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County and is a member of the partnership’s steering committee. “That is something we really need to be thinking about if we want to make sure it’s the future the community desires and deserves.”

The goal is to engage business and community leaders to gather what opportunities and challenges are emerging from the area's economic comeback. The group will collect ideas and feedback from institutions, the community in general and the business realm via community forums.

“Since the closing of Dan River Mills and the decline in the tobacco industries, our region has worked hard to rebuild its economy and we’ve seen tremendous progress,” said Danville City Manager Ken Larking. “I believe our community needs to refocus its energy on how to best manage the change that comes from growth. We are confident that our area is poised for significant change."

Larking believes planning is key to the future.

“This group is a civic think tank that will share knowledge about what is ahead for our region and seek input to make Danville and Pittsylvania County models of future-forward thinking and action,” said Clarence Monday, Pittsylvania County's interim administrator.

The seven members of the partnership steering committee were appointed by Danville City Council and the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors and represent the public and private sectors along with key community institutions.

Members are Clark Casteel, president & CEO of the Danville Regional Foundation; Angela Hairston, superintendent of Danville Public Schools; Ken Larking, Danville city manager; Tommy Mathena, president of the Center for Pediatric Therapies; Clarence Monday, interim Pittsylvania County administrator; Anne Moore-Sparks, president and CEO of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce; and Telly Tucker, incoming president of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.