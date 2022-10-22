Close to 1,400 jobs, resources available at Nov. 1 event in Danville

Nearly 1,400 jobs will be offered by dozens of employers at the All Citizens Job and Resource Fair on Nov. 1 at the Danville Community Market.

Organizer and Danville City Councilman Barry Mayo said the event is to connect those looking for jobs with businesses in need of employees.

"Employers are seeking help now because there are still people out of work," Mayo said during an interview Friday. "They are still afraid of the [COVID-19] virus. We're trying to get citizens back to a sense of normalcy."

The fair so far includes nearly 90 vendors including businesses as well as nonprofits and other entities such as providers of mental health care and other types of care, educational organizations and social service agencies.

Resources will be available for people looking not necessarily for work, but health care, educational opportunities, housing, clothing, child care and other services, Mayo said.

"We're touching every avenue we can to help citizens," he said. "The resources are very valuable. They just offer so much."

Industries represented at the fair will include manufacturing, health care, education, food service and local governments.

Danville Community College and other community agencies in the Danville-Pittsylvania County region are hosting the event, which is free and open to the public. Those seeking employment should bring their resumes.

Mayo is a recruiter with DCC's TARE, CAPE and SCALE-UP programs. Those programs focus on training Danville and Pittsylvania County residents for employment, job preparation and short term career studies. He has also served as a youth mentor.

Mayo said job fairs in the past, pre-COVID, were focused on connecting felons hoping to reenter society with potential employers. But the pandemic hit everyone hard, leveling the playing field, he said.

Following the great resignation in which employees seeking higher wages quit their jobs and found better-paying occupations elsewhere — or just left the workforce — businesses are looking to fill vacant positions, Mayo said.

"It's because of more pay," he said. "Some go because of better hours or more hours. It's a combination of pay, as well as opportunity and hours. COVID put [employers] in a situation that they weren't prepared for. Now employers are more open to hiring, when they weren't before."

Also, they're giving convicted felons more opportunities, Mayo added.

"Employers are understanding we need to come off that pedestal of not hiring someone with a felony, give them a chance," he said.

As for workers leaving jobs, there are several other reasons for that, Mayo said. Some quit due to lack of transportation or day care for their children, while others simply don't want to work.

"It's a variety of things," Mayo said.

Pat Pensa, manager at Ciro's Pizza on Piney Forest Road, said, "It's hard to find people to work, that's for sure."

The restaurant is currently looking for food servers. Pensa will hire someone only to have them quit after just one day on the job, he said. Sometimes they don't show up at all.

"It's hard to understand these people," he said. "They don't want to work. Sometimes they don't show up. A lot of other owners are having the same problem."

One server quit after Pensa told her not to talk on her cellphone while working.

For Mayo, next month's job and resource fair will be another way to continue making sure Danville is a business friendly city.

"I love the fact that the city is coming together," Mayo said. "We have big things coming. We want to put people back in the workforce. We want to get companies to where they can function because Danville is growing."

The All Citizens Job and Resource Fair will he held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Danville Community Market at 629 Craghead St. in Danville.

Those interested in attending can register by scanning a flyer with their cellphone, or by contacting Mayo at 434-797-8429 or at barry.mayo@danville.edu.