Construction underway for battery storage system in Danville

A project Danville leaders say will ease the burden on the city’s energy demand in peak times — in turn lowering costs — is now under construction and is expected to be finished by May.

The battery storage system, located at 864 Monument St., can harness power and push it out when there’s a strain on the electrical grid. This can happen, for example, during extremely hot summer days when air conditioning systems are operating at full capacity.

Although there’s plenty of power available during peak times, the high load periods are the electric utility industry’s equivalent of rush-hour traffic. Reducing demands will save on future power costs, Danville Utilities officials previously have said. Peak events determine the city’s cost for transmission service and power capacity.

“The savings from this project are much greater than paying the transmission costs,” Jason Grey, director of Danville Utilities, said in a statement.

The system has a rated capacity of 10.5 megawatts and 24.6 megawatt hours, according to a news release. That means it can provide approximately 10.5 megawatts of power for almost 2.5 hours during the peak events.

When peak situations happen, the battery storage system will push out power, thus reducing the demand for electricity. That’ll prevent increases in future costs.

Delorean Power, an Arlington-based company, is installing, operating and maintaining the system, according to the release. Delorean develops systems for other projects in the mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Midwest.

“Delorean was founded in 2019 and this will be our first operational project, so it is a huge priority for our company,” Michael Herbert, the co-founder of the company, said in the statement. “This will also be one of the first battery storage projects of its size in Virginia, and we are very excited about how it will help shape the future of energy storage in the Commonwealth as well as the benefits that it will provide to the City of Danville.”

Danville City Council approved the project in January 2021, however the pandemic presented delays, city leaders said. It’s expected to be finished and operational by May.