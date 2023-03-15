A Germany-based manufacture of electronic and mechatronic components will expand operations in the Dan River Region and create 80 new jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday morning.

Zollner Elektronik also will grow its U.S. headquarters in Loudoun County for a combined investment of $18 million

Zollner Elektronik acquired Electronic Instrumentation and Technology’s — known as EIT — electronics manufacturing services division in July, according to the governor's office.

Zollner will invest $14 million to expand its manufacturing operations in the Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Facility Authority-owned Cyber Park to develop custom electronic products for clients using proprietary technology, Younkin announced.

The company will also expand its U.S. headquarters facility in Loudoun County through an additional $4 million investment, creating 20 new jobs. V

Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and West Virginia for the projects.

“Zollner Elektronik’s decision to increase its market reach with the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in Danville and U.S. headquarters in Loudoun County demonstrates the strength of our business climate and workforce that benefits diverse industries and locations across Virginia,” Youngkin said. “EIT has a long history of success in the commonwealth, and we look forward to building on that partnership with Zollner in the years to come.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the city of Danville, Pittsylvania County the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, and Loudoun County to secure the project for Virginia. Youngkin approved a $360,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the city of Danville with the project, the release stated.

The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

“Our existing industries are a vital component of this region’s economic success, and Zollner Elektronik’s acquisition and expansion of this facility is an economic win for our area,” said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. “On behalf of the citizens of the city of Danville, I wish to thank Zollner Elektronik for the investment it will be making to increase its capacity here and the jobs it will be creating. Once again, that says so much about the quality and character of our community. We enthusiastically wish them continued success and growth.”

This story will be updated.