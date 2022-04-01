Dan River Region jobless rate nudges upward

Jobless figures for Danville and Pittsylvania County ticked upward in January, reversing a downward trend since the pandemic eased its grip on the commonwealth's economy.

About 5.7% of Danville residents and 3.6% in Pittsylvania County reported looking for work compared to 4.5% and 2.7% in December, respectively.

The monthly figures — January numbers are the latest available — aren't an exact science and don't reflect how many people are receiving jobless benefits.

"The unemployment rate is a household survey that asks about employment status and usually does not rely on unemployment insurance numbers," said Timothy Aylor, a spokesperson for the Virginia Employment Commission.

Aylor couldn't provide a specific reason for the local increase, but noted a layoff, for example, could influence it.

"Another factor in the increasing unemployment rate could be people reentering the workforce and beginning to look for work," he explained via email to the Register & Bee.

In that situation, an individual would become data for the labor force, unemployed and unemployment rate.

"Although, in this case, it doesn't seem to be the main reason for the increase in the unemployment rate," he said.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits increased during January for the Dan River Region, data from the state employment commission shows, but have slowly dropped each week since.

Across the state, for the filing period that ended March 26, residents receiving ongoing unemployment benefits dropped slightly and was 88% lower than a year ago, a Thursday news release reported.

The local jobless figures — even with the increase — paint a much brighter picture than a year ago when the economy was still rebounding from worries over COVID-19. In January 2021, Danville's jobless rate was 7.8% and Pittsylvania County's figure was 5.1%.

Across Virginia in February, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.2%, the Virginia Employment Commission reported. Local data for February isn't available yet.

The state's figure is 1.4% lower than a year ago.

The commonwealth's labor force participation rate also nudged upward in February by 0.1% to 63%. That rate takes into account the proportion of the civilian population 16 and older either employed or looking for a job, a news release reported.

It's not clear how many open jobs there are in Danville and Pittsylvania County.

"That's something that I would love to offer, but for now, we don't track job openings at anything but the state and U.S. level," Aylor said.

