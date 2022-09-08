 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Real Estate Transfers

Dan River Region real estate transfers

  • 0

City of Danville

Recorded Aug. 22

  • Abdelhamid Osman to Visable Solutions, parcel one: lot five, 507 Locust Lane, no money transferred.
  • Eloise B. Pritchett to L.N.M., lot 92, Oakvale Circle, no money transferred.
  • Eloise B. Pritchett to L.N.M., partial lot 16, Davis Street, $1,000.
  • Cheryl Ann London Revocable Trust to Shree Madhuram Rental Properties, 50 feet, lot eight 138 Broad St., $89,500.

Recorded Aug. 23

  • Van Lau Nguyen to Be Thi Nguyan, lot four, 119 Coleman St., no money transferred.
  • Hamza Ghauri and Nubashra Nazir to ZZ3 Holdings, 253 Eastwood drive, no money transferred.
  • Cherie Shelton Tamson (Cherie Shelton) to Kristen H. Baggerly, 48 feet, lot 24A, 217 Marshall Terrace, $160,000.
  • IWB Realty Inc. to Angela L. Evans, lot one, section two, 318 Withers Circle, $148,000.
  • Malcolm Ray Barbour and Sharon Lee Barbour to Tammy L. Taylor, Pam Bolden, Steven R. Barbour and April Poole, lot 29, 123 Longview Court, no money transferred.
  • BEH Investments to Rocha Remodeling, 50 feet, lot six, 252 Gray St., $40,000.
  • Jon Anthony Bell to Roderick R. Meyers, 75 feet, lot 28, section four, 229 Brandon Court, $275,100.

People are also reading…

Recorded Aug. 24

  • Connie A. Moore to Connie A. Moore and Robert J. Smith, 55 feet, lot two, 1905 North Main St., no money transferred.
  • James E. Coles and Debra L. Coles to Wesley L. Bowman, 702 North Main St., $80,119.64.
  • Robbie D. Turner to MCMLXXV, 0.117 acres, 700 Wilson St., and Tazewell Street, $82,500.
  • John R. Quinn III to Brian Hall Homes, 70 feet, lot 10, section G, 65 Stokesland Ave., $58,500.
  • Brian Hall Homes to Brian Hall Homes and Small Dream Home Buyers, 70 feet, lot 10, section G, 65 Stokesland Ave., no money transferred.
  • Ashley Reid Owens and Jessica Brammer-Owens to Deborah Manikas, lot 11 and partial tract W, 406 Randolph St., $215,000.

Recorded Aug. 25

  • Kevin D. West and Sherene West to XRPhoeniz Investments, lot three A, 755 Colquhoun St., $38,000.
  • David L. Gibbs and Melinda S. Gibbs to DVA Holdings, 161 Alpine Drive, $182,500.

 

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sovah Health announces new doctor

Sovah Health announces new doctor

Sovah Health announced recently that Dr. Austen Lipham has joined Sovah Physician Practices and is providing primary care for Sovah Family Med…

Bobe, Tucker make Virginia 500 Power List

Bobe, Tucker make Virginia 500 Power List

A current and past economic development director for the city of Danville have both made the 2022-23 Virginia 500 list of the state’s most powerful and influential leaders.

Study: Danville lacks housing supply

Study: Danville lacks housing supply

Danville needs more than 1,000 additional homes to meet demand generated by nearly 4,000 jobs expected to come to the Dan River Region through next year, according to a housing demand study. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Reserve warns no end in sight for inflation and economic pain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert