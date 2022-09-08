Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Aug. 22
- Abdelhamid Osman to Visable Solutions, parcel one: lot five, 507 Locust Lane, no money transferred.
- Eloise B. Pritchett to L.N.M., lot 92, Oakvale Circle, no money transferred.
- Eloise B. Pritchett to L.N.M., partial lot 16, Davis Street, $1,000.
- Cheryl Ann London Revocable Trust to Shree Madhuram Rental Properties, 50 feet, lot eight 138 Broad St., $89,500.
Recorded Aug. 23
- Van Lau Nguyen to Be Thi Nguyan, lot four, 119 Coleman St., no money transferred.
- Hamza Ghauri and Nubashra Nazir to ZZ3 Holdings, 253 Eastwood drive, no money transferred.
- Cherie Shelton Tamson (Cherie Shelton) to Kristen H. Baggerly, 48 feet, lot 24A, 217 Marshall Terrace, $160,000.
- IWB Realty Inc. to Angela L. Evans, lot one, section two, 318 Withers Circle, $148,000.
- Malcolm Ray Barbour and Sharon Lee Barbour to Tammy L. Taylor, Pam Bolden, Steven R. Barbour and April Poole, lot 29, 123 Longview Court, no money transferred.
- BEH Investments to Rocha Remodeling, 50 feet, lot six, 252 Gray St., $40,000.
- Jon Anthony Bell to Roderick R. Meyers, 75 feet, lot 28, section four, 229 Brandon Court, $275,100.
Recorded Aug. 24
- Connie A. Moore to Connie A. Moore and Robert J. Smith, 55 feet, lot two, 1905 North Main St., no money transferred.
- James E. Coles and Debra L. Coles to Wesley L. Bowman, 702 North Main St., $80,119.64.
- Robbie D. Turner to MCMLXXV, 0.117 acres, 700 Wilson St., and Tazewell Street, $82,500.
- John R. Quinn III to Brian Hall Homes, 70 feet, lot 10, section G, 65 Stokesland Ave., $58,500.
- Brian Hall Homes to Brian Hall Homes and Small Dream Home Buyers, 70 feet, lot 10, section G, 65 Stokesland Ave., no money transferred.
- Ashley Reid Owens and Jessica Brammer-Owens to Deborah Manikas, lot 11 and partial tract W, 406 Randolph St., $215,000.
Recorded Aug. 25
- Kevin D. West and Sherene West to XRPhoeniz Investments, lot three A, 755 Colquhoun St., $38,000.
- David L. Gibbs and Melinda S. Gibbs to DVA Holdings, 161 Alpine Drive, $182,500.