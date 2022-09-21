Danville and Pittsylvania County gas prices among lowest in Virginia as national average ticks up

Danville and Pittsylvania County are among localities in Virginia with the cheapest gas prices, according to auto club AAA, but there are signs the steady downward trend — approaching 100 days — may soon fizzle out.

On Monday, the average was $3.25 per gallon in the city and county.

While Virginia's pump prices dropped about 7 cents week-over-week, the national average only fell about 4 cents, marking the smallest weekly decline in months, experts said.

By Wednesday, the nationwide average price for a gallon ticked up less than a penny Wednesday, to $3.68 a gallon, according to AAA.

"All streaks have to end at some point, and the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen $1.34 since its peak in mid-June," said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson. "But there are big factors tugging on global oil prices — war, COVID, economic recession and hurricane season."

That uncertainty could force a rebound with slightly higher prices for a gallon of gas, he said.

Also, most areas around the nation are now using a winter blend of gasoline, making for only modest reductions at the pump.

The wavering price of oil — the main factor in setting costs of gasoline — is one of the drivers of the smaller decreases, according to AAA. If oil prices spike, the national average will likely reverse.

Even with the drop, Monday's prices in Virginia were 42 cents on average higher than exactly a year ago, according to AAA. It is a vast improvement, however, from the all-time state record set in June at $4.86 a gallon.

“With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018’s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” said Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson at GasBuddy. “While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline."

But this week could change, he said.

"With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped," he said. "West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move."

And tropical threat could instantly send costs up in a short order.

But on a brighter note, after a jump in inventories last week, DeHaan expects diesel prices to "continue to ease." That means the cost to move goods won't be as stressful compared to previous months.