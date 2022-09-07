 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville Area Training Center

Danville Area Training Center announces new assistant director

The Danville Area Training Center announced this week the appointment of Emily Fowler as its first assistant director.

Fowler has been serving in pre-hospital emergency medicine and transport services for 11 years, most recently as a paramedic. Fowler earned her associate's degree in paramedicine from Patrick Henry Community College in 2017, graduating with summa cum laude honors.

Fowler left her current position with Pittsylvania County Public Safety after being there for two years. Prior to that, she worked with Centra Transport for four years.

Fowler is expecting to graduate from Columbia Southern University with her Bachelor of Science degree in health care administration and EMS management in October. She also is currently completing her mentorship to become an education coordinator through the Office of Emergency Medical Services.

“We are so excited to have Emily join the Training Center’s efforts to assist our members with their training," said Brian Alderson, director of the Danville Area Training Center. "Her education and background experience as a Paramedic will help her to excel in this new position working one-on-one with our providers.” 

Starting Monday, much of Fowler’s job will be working alongside the Danville Life Saving Crew and Danville Area Training Center’s providers. She will lead on-shift trainings to allow crew members to receive continuing education hours and training updates without scheduling conflicts.

Fowler also will be working closely with the quality assurance committee.

