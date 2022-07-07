Danville casino contractor holds outreach event for minority-owned businesses

Whiting-Turner, the contractor tasked with building the Caesars Virginia casino and hotel resort in Schoolfield, held an outreach event for woman- and minority-owned businesses Thursday afternoon.

The project outreach session, hosted at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, focused on requirements subcontractors must meet to become part of the $500 million casino project, the contractor's needs for parts of the project, and what the Caesars Virginia endeavor will include.

"It's a way to educate the community on what they'll [Whiting-Turner] be looking for and what they need to procure and subcontractors they need to complete the project," said Shakira Garcia, director of supplier diversity and sustainability with Caesars Entertainment.

About 40-50 people, mostly minority business owners and community leaders, attended.

Representatives with the contractor spoke about what the casino resort will include, when it's expected to be complete, prequalification process for subcontractors and the scope of work for the project.

The process for selecting subcontractors will include developing and prequalifying potential vendors. Bids would then be submitted, scopes of work would be reviewed and pre-qualification would be evaluated. Whiting-Turner and Caesars would review the bids before they're awarded.

Standards for Whiting-Turner's contracts include a quality management plan, state assessment and taxation certification, a payment and performance bond for any contract more than $500,000 and other requirements, according to the contractor's officials.

Other contract requirements include a confidentiality/non-disclosure agreement, Danville business license, Virginia Lottery Gaming Control Commission vendor certification and registration, and other requirements, including worker wage-scale and insurance requirements.

Whiting-Turner officials will examine a potential subcontractor's experience, as well as that of the foreman and project manager, said Bryan Carpenter, the contractor's lead project manager for the casino.

"It's not always the low number [lowest bid] that makes the job," Carpenter told attendees. "We look at your past experience."

Award criteria are based on price, the ability to meet schedule, experience, references, current workload, safety, bonding, key personnel, financial information, and small, diversity and local business participation.

As for the casino project, its gaming area will cover 69,000 square feet, the event center will have 63,000 square feet, and 61,000 square feet will include restaurants and bars, Carpenter said.

The 500-room hotel portion of the project will be 330,000 square feet and the spa will be 6,000 square feet, said Kristin Foriska, Whiting-Turner lead project manager for the hotel. The hotel will be 18 stories, she said.

The Caesars Virginia project will be complete in spring 2024. Officials would not give a date for when construction of the casino is expected to begin.

"It's fluid as to when actual construction will start," Garcia told the Danville Register & Bee.

Work needed on the project will include millwork, metal panels, exterior caulking, interior glass and glazing, doors, frames and hardware, drywall, office management, accounting, catering and numerous other items.

Vincent Brown, who owns three companies in Danville, attended the outreach session partly for exposure for his businesses.

"I thought I'd come and see what the meeting's about," Brown, owner of Statesville Painting & Maintenance, LLC, told the Danville Register & Bee. "I came because I'd like to show my presence."

However, he wasn't hopeful about the outcome of Thursday's event.

"A lot of these meetings don't accomplish much," Brown said.

Crystal Cobbs, president of the Black Business Collaborative in Danville, said of the outreach session, "There's a lot of opportunity for small, women- and minority-owned businesses."

Another outreach session will be held Aug. 2.

"This is the first of many outreach and informational sessions you'll see," Garcia said.

Whiting-Turner's standard pre-qualification statement for all bid packages can be obtained at www.whiting-turner.com.