Danville Community College data team earns Catalyst Award

Danville Community College’s Center for Organizational Excellence and Data Analytics team has been named the winners of the Catalyst Award for Assessment Practices and Institutional Effectiveness by Anthology.

Founded in 2005, the annual Catalyst Awards recognize and honor innovation and excellence in the Anthology global community of practice, where millions of educators and learners work every day to redefine what is possible when leveraging technology.

The team is made up of Cory Potter, director of institutional planning, effectiveness and Research; Justin Nichols, research analyst and assessment coordinator; Mark Rutledge, information systems specialist; and Tamela Adams, online student coordinator.

The team supports enrollment management, assessment, program review, accreditation, academic planning and institutional strategic planning at Danville Community College. They respond to internal requests for institutional data as well as requests from state and federal agencies and other external organizations. In addition, COEDA is the home of DCC’s Innovative Ideas Incubator, an initiative to help students, faculty and staff develop innovative ideas for college improvements.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for their continued commitment to excellence,” said Potter. “Assessment is a major part of every institution of higher learning and it is wonderful to be recognized for our processes, faculty workshops, and the hard work our team has put in to ensure our continued accreditation.”

Catalyst Award winners are selected by a cross-functional team of Anthology experts and represent the very best in their field. The Catalyst Awards were expanded when Anthology and Blackboard combined in 2021.

"We’re pleased to honor this year's Catalyst Award winners for their commitment to improving the educational experience for all learners through EdTech and sharing these insights with the broader community," said Jim Milton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Anthology. "We’re proud to partner with institutions who are innovating to advance student success.”

Potter was set travel to Orlando, Florida, to accept the team’s award on this week at the Anthology Together EdTech Event.