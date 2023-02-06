In response to regional needs and the national shortage of CDL-licensed truck drivers, Danville Community College, in partnership with Ancora Education, is officially launching a CDL training program on March 6.

“Bringing a robust, respected CDL Training Program to Danville Community College is another great example of our nimbleness and ability to meet our industry partner needs in a quick, high-quality way,” said Jerry Wallace, president of DCC. “This program will also be a major benefit to students who are looking to step into a new career in as little as four weeks. For individuals who need fast training in order to support themselves and their families, this training is huge.”

After completing the program, students can earn their commercial driving license and the qualifications for an in-demand career. In Virginia, the average starting salary for a licensed CDL driver is more than $63,000 annually.

Tuition for the program is $4,500; however, this cost may be significantly reduced for Virginia residents through the FastForward program. Income-eligible students can see this cost reduced even further, with qualifying students attending training for no out-of-pocket cost.

“We are privileged to have the chance to work with Danville Community College,” said Natalie Williams, Ancora’s vice president of client operations. “There is a huge demand for truck drivers across the nation, and companies in Virginia and beyond are eager to hire CDL-A license holders. This program helps prepare students with the skills and knowledge that are foundational to a successful career as a professional driver.”

DCC will launch the program with a cohort of eight CDL training students with the potential to grow the cohort size over time.

“We’re starting with two tractor-trailer trucks, each truck serving four students over the course of the four-week training,” Wallace said. “A new cohort of eight students will begin every four weeks. As we learn more about the demand for this training in our region, we will continue to grow our fleet size and the capacity of our cohorts.”

For more information about CDL Training at Danville Community College, call Chad Younger at 434-797-8573.