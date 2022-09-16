Danville Community College, partners to host community job fair

Danville Community College — in partnership with the Danville/Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, the city of Danville, Pittsylvania County Community Action, PATHS, BrightView and Goodwill Industries, Inc. — will host a community-wide Job Resource Fair.

The event is planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Community Market in Danville and is open to the public.

“Community is in our name and at the heart of everything we do,” said Jerry Wallace, president of Danville Community College. “We strive to do our part by ensuring we are connecting local industries and business owners with jobseekers though community events and career training."

The event is geared toward both jobseekers and employers. Local businesses that are seeking to hire new employees may reserve a space for a table at the event where they will meet jobseekers, receive resumes and distribute information about their open positions.

“We have had an incredible amount of interest from both jobseekers and businesses that have employment openings,” said Barry Mayo, recruiter for the TARE/CAPE program at DCC and the coordinator of the Job Resource Fair. “The event will also feature support services information, educational opportunities, and other important resources for those who may be struggling in our community.”

Jobseekers are encouraged to dress for success and bring copies of their resume with them to the event.

“The purpose of the TARE/CAPE program at Danville Community College is to erase barriers to education,” said Paul Farrar, director of the TARE/CAPE program. “By spearheading this Job and Resource Fair, we are bringing together employers and community resources under one roof, so our community can see what is available to aid them in reaching their educational and employment goals.”

Attendees of the event will be welcome to visit each booth and talk to employers and support services personnel.

“If we can host an event that brings a person out of a difficult situation and to a place where they can learn about support resources, further their education, earn a credential, or become employed, then we have done our job as community partners,” said Wallace.

For more information, or to reserve a space as a business seeking employees, contact Barry Mayo at barry.mayo@danville.edu or call 434-797-8429.