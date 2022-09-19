Danville Community College to host industrial maintenance training open house Thursday

Danville Community College will host an industrial maintenance training information session and open house at the Regional Center for Advanced Technology & Training on Thursday.

“Danville Community College is committed to providing short-term training that translates to employment opportunities in our region,” said Jerry Wallace, president of DCC. “By working with local industries, we are able to ensure that individuals who complete our Industrial Maintenance Training are educated, prepared, and confident in their new skills from the moment they are hired.”

Interested individuals will have the option to attend one of the two sessions Thursday: a morning session from 9 a.m. to noon, or the evening session from 4 to p.m. Attendees will hear from DCC faculty and staff regarding course offerings and the application process. Industry leaders will also be present to discuss employment opportunities for those who complete the training.

“We are excited to help build a world-class team here and that begins with partners like Danville Community College,” said Nancy Frank, Danville's Tyson Foods plant manager. “We came to the area hoping to continue making Tyson Foods a place where you can thrive, grow and be successful. This partnership will help support rewarding technical career opportunities, and skilled, hands-on training in innovative technologies like automation and robotics. All this helps strengthen the economic viability of our local Pittsylvania community.”

Trainees who complete training will earn industry recognized, National Center for Construction Education and Research certifications in:

Electrical electronics level 1: Trainees will prepare for a career in the electrical field. Trainees develop an understanding of electrical systems in structures, follow blueprints and install wiring and other electrical components, such as circuit breaker panels, switches and light fixtures. Industrial maintenance electrical and instrumentation (levels 1-4): Covers topics such as fasteners and anchors, process mathematics, hydraulic and pneumatic controls, process control loops, instrument calibration and configuration, electronic components, programmable logic controllers and an introduction to the National Electrical Code, to name a few.

Industrial maintenance mechanics (levels 1-4): Instructs trainees to not only repair and maintain equipment, but also install and dismantle it. This four-level curriculum covers topics such as oxyfuel cutting, introduction to piping components and laser alignment and teaching trainees to work across every industry that uses machinery.

For more information about industrial maintenance training, or to enroll at Danville Community College, contact Chad Younger at 434-797-8573 or chadrick.younger@danville.edu.