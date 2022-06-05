Danville getting third Starbucks, Piney Forest Biscuitville moving across street to ease congestion

Danville is getting a third Starbucks location on Piney Forest Road next to Golden Skillet. Also, a new Biscuitville is being built nearby, across from that eatery's current location.

"We are happy to confirm that we will be opening a new location at 1011 Piney Forest Road ... this fall," said Starbucks spokesperson Jay Go Guasch.

The store will have about 35 employees and feature a double drive-thru, Go Guasch said.

Starbucks has two other locations in Danville, with one near Danville Mall on Piedmont Drive and the second inside Target at Coleman Marketplace.

The company would not provide any other details regarding the store opening in Danville.

Danville Planning Director Doug Plachcinski attributed the planned third location to increasing "demand and growth in the area."

"They understand Danville is a growing city," Plachcinski said.

Nearby, a new Biscuitville is being built at 1040 Piney Forest Road across from its current location. The new eatery will be 2,872 square feet and will have 56 customer seats inside, Plachcinski said.

Construction started this spring and the relocation is expected to take place this summer, said Agnes Stevens, a Biscuitville spokesperson.

Company officials hope the move will improve access for customers on Piney Forest and address congestion issues that have plagued the roadway in front of the current location at 1041 Piney Forest Road.

"The new restaurant will be our Fresh Southern prototype and feature our dual-lane drive-thru, which we anticipate will improve the traffic flow and convenience for our guests," Stevens said.

Biscuitville's locations tend to have about 30-40 employees each, Stevens said.

"This is the case for Piney Forest Road and would not be affected by the move across the street," she said.

Biscuitville has another Danville location at Riverside Drive. Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, the company has 69 restaurants in Virginia and North Carolina.

