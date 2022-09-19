Danville hiring more economic development, tourism staff to meet increased workload

Danville's office of economic development and tourism is hiring more employees to meet an increased workload because of more inquiries from industries and the addition of the regional tourism program.

"Due to the increase in prospect activity and the addition of a regional tourism program within the our office, new positions were needed to best support the activity within our community," Danville Economic Development and Tourism Director Corrie T. Bobe told the Danville Register & Bee.

For example, there have been more queries from industries regarding the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill during this year and last than in previous years, said City Manager Ken Larking.

There were 14 site visits to the mega park in 2021 and there have been 10 so far in 2022. In 2020 and before, the numbers of annual site visits there were in the single digits, Larking said.

"We've seen a significant increase in the number of prospects that are looking at our region," he said. "In order to provide the prospects with the best information... it was necessary to have more people to meet the demand."

City officials are currently trying to fill two new positions in the economic development and tourism office: a tourism sales coordinator and a marketing coordinator.

"Additional capacity is being added to our marketing team, which works directly with the business development and tourism divisions of the office," Bobe said.

In addition, a visitor center manager could be hired in the future, depending on how much revenue the city generates, Larking said. There is currently no funding for the position.

All three new positions were allocated in the 2022-23 budget during the budget process earlier this year.

The tourism sales coordinator will be responsible for supporting the sales, marketing and administrative efforts of the office of economic development and tourism. That position's annual salary range is $34,085 minimum, $44,310 at mid-range, and $54,536 maximum.

The marketing coordinator will help with the promotion and marketing of the Danville and Pittsylvania County area to travelers and the business community. The pay range for the position is the same as that of the tourism sales coordinator.

The visitor center manager, if hired, would be paid from $36,864 to $47,923 to $58,982 per year.

Current positions within the office of economic development and tourism also include: director of economic development and tourism; assistant director of economic development and tourism; project manager; special projects manager; marketing and research manager; tourism manager; and part-time travel counselors at the Danville Visitor Center.

The operating budget for economic development, tourism and the visitor center is about $1.5 million, not including facility maintenance, merchandise and incentives, Bobe said.

The city also is looking to hire an assistant economic development director, a position that was left vacant Friday. Barbara Fiedor, who had been in the job for about a year, is no longer employed by the city, Larking said.

Danville just established its tourism division last year and hired a new tourism manager about a year ago. The city previously had a tourism program under parks and recreation, but it was dismantled about a decade ago.

"We are building our tourism staff to best support the new program which is being led by our tourism manager," Bobe said. "Our office is now overseeing the operation of the Danville Visitor Center and we are building our part-time travel counselor staff to increase our ability to serve individuals who are visiting the region."

Danville is the destination marketing organization for both Danville and Pittsylvania County.

With the Caesars Virginia casino resort slated to open in 2024, the city is expected to have 2 million visitors annually as a result.

"We are anticipating millions of people coming every year to the resort," Larking said. "We want to have a robust tourism marketing program."

As for business prospects expressing interest in Danville and the rest of the region, "momentum continues to build throughout Southern Virginia and the level of interest from prospects has significantly grown over the past two years," Bobe said.

The mission of the office of economic development and tourism is to improve the economic health and quality of life of the city of Danville through the creation and retention of jobs, building of local wealth, and increasing the tax base, Bobe said.

The office's staff oversees diverse projects, which means each day is unique, she said. The economic development and tourism team puts in extended hours well beyond the conventional weekday span, Larking said.

"I've seen for myself that they work long hours, often into the evenings and on weekends in order to make sure that people that are taking a look at our region for investments have the information they need to make a decision," Larking said.

Given the time sensitivity of most economic development projects, staff works the hours necessary to meet required deadlines, Bobe said.

"We are fortunate to have a strong team that works together to meet the mission of our department," Bobe said. "They are able to balance multiple projects at once and provide high-quality material and information to prospective businesses and visitors."