Danville hosts summit to bring business, academic audiences together for new wave of agriculture

Danville was center stage last week for an event the reimagines the agriculture industry. 

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research hosted the first Controlled Environment Agriculture Summit East on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The event brought in more than 200 people from 28 states — plus Puerto Rico and Canada — a news release reported.

Among the attendees were growers, educators, scientists, extension specialists, suppliers, engineers, tech specialists and architect/developers.

Institute

Participants of last week's Controlled Environment Agriculture Summit East tour the Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville.

The event was co-hosted by Indoor Ag-Con and the Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center, a joint venture of the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences at Virginia Tech, Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center at Virginia Tech and the Institute.

“We are so pleased with the results of this first edition and our partnership with the CEA Innovation Center,” Brian Sullivan, CEO of Indoor Ag-Con, said in the release. “Both organizations saw a tremendous opportunity to create a different kind of event for this industry — bringing a concentrated sector of business and academic audiences together in an incredible research facility setting that fostered an environment for sharing ideas and opportunities."

Institute

Attendees network at Controlled Environment Agriculture Summit East last week in Danville.

The day-and-a-half event allowed participants to meet, network and explore conference sessions. In addition, there were 17 exhibits showcasing innovations and services, according to the Institute. 

“This event really crystalized our vision of bringing our research and education program together to help move the CEA industry forward," said Dr. Scott Lowman, co-director of the Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center and vice president of applied research at the Institute.

Thrusting the Dan River Region further into the spotlight, Roger Buelow, the chief technology officer at AeroFarms — a recently opened vertical farming operation in the area — kicked off the summit.

The Danville-area farm is the world’s largest aeroponic smart farm, capable of growing more than 3 million pounds of fresh leafy greens annually.

On the second day, Matthew Lohr, Virginia’s Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, talked about Virginia's focus and growth for the industry.

“It comes down to collaboration — with the whole commonwealth working together," he said. "We’ve made progress, and I’m even more excited about what the future of farming looks like."

Institute

More than 200 participate take part in the first Controlled Environment Agriculture Summit East last week in Danville.

At the conclusion of the event, group tours of the Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center were provided.

"An exciting thing about this conference is that it brought people from all over the United States together to share ideas and goals, which always feeds your own ideas,” said Dr. Michael Evans, co-director, Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center and director of the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences at Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

