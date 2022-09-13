Danville IDA agrees to sell property on Main Street

The Danville Industrial Development Authority will sell property on Main Street including the former Carter Bank & Trust location.

The IDA unanimously voted during its meeting Tuesday morning to sell 401 (the former Carter Bank & Trust) and 407 Main St. to Metasadan LLC for $201,598.

Kelvin Perry, project manager with the Danville Economic Development Office, said the buyer wants to create commercial space on the bottom floor and up to two residential units on the top floor.

The board also voted unanimously to authorize a three-year lease agreement with the city of Danville for 527 Bridge St. The city will use the property to operate the office of the youth and gang violence prevention coordinator. The monthly lease rate will be $1,500 starting Oct. 1.

In addition, the board approved a lease agreement with Saran Gibson and Lizzy Lou Boutique LLC at 310 Main St. Suite 200.

The three-year lease will go into effect Oct. 1 with a rate of $800 per month the first year before increasing to $1,000 a month starting Oct. 2, 2023 for 24 months.

IDA Board Chairman Neal Morris said Lizzy Lou Boutique will expand and use the building's second level to store additional merchandise.