Danville IDA amends agreement for White Mill project

The agreement between the Danville Industrial Development Authority and The Alexander Company for development of the iconic White Mill building has been extended.

The IDA voted 5-0 during its meeting Tuesday morning to extend the expiration date for the memorandum of understanding through Dec. 31, 2023.

A delay in finalizing financing for building the commercial portion of the project was the reason for the move, said Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe.

"This gives us a cushion for the IDA to finalize the construction financing for the commercial space," Bobe told the Danville Register & Bee during an interview following the meeting.

Officials hope to close on all the loans in August and begin construction soon thereafter, Bobe said.

The original memorandum of understanding expired in May.

The Alexander Company and the IDA signed a memorandum of understanding during a ceremony in May 2021 at the Danville Family YMCA across the Dan River from the White Mill.

Entering into the partnership — instead of having the company buy the property outright — allows the use of historic tax credits for the project.

The IDA owns the White Mill property, but the authority agreed to admit the Alexander Company into the ownership structure as part of the memorandum of understanding.

Just before the vote during Tuesday's IDA meeting, IDA board member Robbie Woodall pointed out that residents have been asking about the project. He also wondered aloud what the plan was for the project and added that elements of it keep changing.

"It looks like we're kicking the ball down the road," Woodall said.

Bobe told the IDA that The Alexander Company has completed its part in moving the project forward.

"We're just waiting on finalizing that commercial loan from the IDA's perspective," she said.

Construction of the first phase of the project is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2024. Completion was originally anticipated for the end of 2023.

The first phase of the project includes 110,000 square feet of commercial space, lower-level parking, and the upper three floors of the wester 2/3 of the building.

Construction still hasn’t started on the project along Memorial Drive, and the anticipated cost of the endeavor has risen twice since May 2021.

The price tag, which was originally $62.5 million, went up up from $68.75 million to about $81 million.

Almost all of that roughly $12 million hike was due to new site development costs, allowance for tenant improvements and the increase in construction costs, Bobe said in April.

Officials had initially hoped for construction to begin by the end of last year, but it was delayed due to inflation, worker shortages and supply chain issues.

In another matter, the IDA voted to pass several resolutions to purchase about $1.74 million of properties throughout the city totaling more than 250 acres.

The parcels include those at Hanks Lane off Westover Drive, along U.S. 29 at the Danville Expressway, College Park Drive and Gaither Road.

"This is for planning for future development," Bobe told the Danville Register & Bee, pointing to the city's success in attracting industry since 2018.

The parcels will be for industrial and residential development, she said.

