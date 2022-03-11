Danville Mall searching for pop-up shop

The Danville Mall has announced the launch of its search for Danville’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop.

Open to businesses of all types, the search will grant one winner a pop-up space in the Danville Mall this holiday season.

The search is a partnership with the American Dream Project, an initiative that connects entrepreneurs with brick-and-mortar spaces by working with property owners to facilitate the vision of new and expanding American businesses. The winner will be chosen by the Danville Mall. Past winners include Cocoa Trail Chocolates, City Cap, Divine Boutique, Magnolia Avenue and Pretty Distressed.

“We are excited to be hosting the search for Danville’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop for the third year. There are so many wonderful businesses and talented entrepreneurs in the Danville area, and this is a unique opportunity for someone to pilot a storefront during the busiest time of the year. We are thrilled to be able to support someone with a passion for growing their business,” said Lindsey Mueller, director of the American Dream Project. “Whether you are a new business, or an existing business looking to expand or try something different, there is so much potential for this space to be something truly exceptional.”

The winner will be awarded a retail space in the mall for twelve 12 during the holiday season as well as a cash prize to be used toward the design and build-out of their dream pop-up space. Rent will be covered by the Danville Mall. For more details about the space and to apply, applicants can visit www.dreambighere.com/danville.

The application deadline is May. The winner will be selected by the Danville Mall and announced this summer. The new pop-up shop will be open from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.