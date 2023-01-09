Danville Neighborhood Development Corporation announces new executive director

The Danville Neighborhood Development Corporation, a nonprofit community development corporation with a mission to improve the neighborhoods and quality of life for residents of Danville, on Monday announced Wendi Everson will be its next executive director.

Everson, a native of Danville, has spent her professional career working in a variety of sectors to expand opportunities for youth, families and communities in the Dan River Region.

"We believe that Wendi is a great choice to lead us in the next phase of growth for our organization," said Joy Wood, president of the board of directors. "She brings the knowledge and passion we were looking for in our next executive director. Her proven ability to work collaboratively alongside residents, community leaders and institutions in Danville made her the ideal leader we were looking to hire."

The Danville Neighborhood Development Corporation buys and renovates homes in targeted impact areas, serves as the cty of Danville’s designated administrator of land bank properties and manages a forgivable loan renovation program for homeowners and landlords.

Everson began her career with the city of Danville in the community development department where she worked to advance fair and affordable housing and developed a love for grassroots neighborhood revitalization. In her more recent role as senior program officer with the Danville Regional Foundation, she focused on developing community-centered strategies to leverage investment and advance community economic development in underserved and distressed communities.

"I believe that DNDC will play a critical role in creating diverse housing options and developing thriving communities where people love where they live,” said Everson. "This is a full circle moment for me and I am excited to get started."

The Danville Neighborhood Development Corporation board of directors engaged Winner Partners, a certified, woman-owned executive search firm, to conduct a nationwide search for its next leader.

Organized in 2016, the local group empowers neighbors and community associations and encourages local investment while building neighborhoods of opportunity and choice.