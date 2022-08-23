Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber hires director of operations

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce announced this week that Crystal Hairston has been hired as the director of operations, a newly created position.

Hairston will be responsible for the management and coordination of operational activities which are vital to the execution of chamber programs and initiatives. Hairston will also collaborate with Christy Harper, the director of member engagement, to develop and oversee membership recruitment, retention and engagement for the chamber and manage administrative tasks related to communication with vendors, partners, board members and event coordination.

Hairston brings a strong background in community engagement and workforce development.

She holds an Associate of Applied Science degree in business management from Patrick Henry Community College and is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa National Honors Society. Hairston is also a certified career coach.

Hairston most recently held positions with Piedmont Community Services as an employment specialist/case manager and with Goodwill Industries of the Valley as a GoodCare regional coordinator.

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce accelerates business growth by connecting its members to dynamic resources and networks. The chamber’s No. 1 goal is to help area businesses of all sizes to grow and prosper.