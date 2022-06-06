Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce awards $50,000 in Rev Up program

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce has awarded four existing businesses with a total of $50,000 to assist in the expansion of their services.

The Rev Up Danville Pittsylvania program encourages and supports entrepreneurship in Danville and Pittsylvania County. This program partners with the River District Association’s Dream Launch initiative which has been impactful at expanding entrepreneurship in the region. The partnership allows the chamber and the RDA to capitalize on shared resources to provide capacity-building opportunities for entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Rev Up participants must complete a six-week Dream Launch Boot Camp to qualify for the pitch competition. Each participant is assigned a mentor to assist with business plans and pitch pep.

These businesses are in the city of Danville (outside of the River District) and Pittsylvania County.

The 2022 mentors are: Varun Sadana, The Launch Place; Kelvin Perry, Danville Office of Economic Development; Lin Hite, Small Business Development Center; Michael Duncan, Small Business Development Center; Vince Decker, Averett University; and Jess Edwards, Dan River Region Entrepreneur Ecosystem

Of the nine businesses that pitched, four were awarded 2022 Rev Up funding at the awards event sponsored by The Launch Place and Hunt & Co. Restaurant & Catering, located in Chatham.

The four businesses that received funding are:

Crown to Soul, owner Brittany Slade, $20,000;

Dad’s Garage, owner Debra Burd, $12,000;

Bodied by K, Owner Kenya Elliott, $10,000; and

The Historic North Theatre, owner Wayne Allen, $8,000.

“The Chamber is thrilled to be a catalyst for growth and a voice for entrepreneurs and small businesses in our region,” said Anne Moore-Sparks, president and CEO of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce. “Removing barriers to entry by providing gap funding for businesses is critical to the economic vitality of our region. Through collaboration and partnerships our region will continue to grow and prosper.”

Funding for the 2022 Rev Up Program was made possible by the city of Danville and the Dan River Region Entrepreneur Ecosystem, funded by the Danville Regional Foundation. The Launch Place has been a staunch supporter since the inception of the program.

Rev Up, now finishing the second year of the program, has seen 19 business plans pitched to judges of the Rev Up Pitch Competition for a total of $100,000 in funding to businesses located in Danville and Pittsylvania County.

The third year of the program, the 2023 Rev Up Danville Pittsylvania, will open for registration in the fall with classes beginning in January.