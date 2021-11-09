Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce names interim leader

A recently retired executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership will step into the interim role leading the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beth Doughty was tapped as temporary president and CEO while the business organization searches for a permanent leader to replace Alexis Ehrhardt who recently stepped down to take another position, the chamber announced Tuesday.

At the Roanoke Regional Chamber, Doughty worked with the Virginia West Legislative Coalition, developed new revenue sources and created programs for members, a chamber news release stated.

She was named a Top 50 Economic Developer in North America three times and was president of the Virginia Economic Developers Association.

In her interim position, Doughty will work with chamber staff to support programs and services and help the board of directors in the search for a new executive.