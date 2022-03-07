Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce names new leader

Danville native Anne Moore-Sparks will lead the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, the organization announced Monday.

She will start her position as president and CEO on April 4.

“Anne is well known in the community and will bring her connections and strong interpersonal skills to the chamber,” said John Settle, chair of the search committee.

Beth Doughty, recently retired executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership, was tapped as temporary president and CEO while the business organization searched for its permanent leader to replace Alexis Ehrhardt who recently stepped down to take another position.

Moore-Sparks most recently has been with Danville Public Schools where she held positions including community engagement and business partnership specialist, teacher quality specialist and director of the Danville Public Schools Education Foundation, a release stated.

In addition, she's worked for Gateway Health, the city of Danville and the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

“She understands the chamber’s mission and place in the community and will continue to make the organization strong and relevant,” Michael B. Jones, chairman of the board, said in a statement.

Moore-Sparks graduated from Averett University, Leadership Southside and the Sorenson Institute for Political Leadership.

“My history with the region and its businesses makes me proud to lead the region’s premier business organization,” Moore-Sparks said. “I see the chamber as an integral part of the region’s economic development infrastructure and our programs and services will help businesses prosper here.”

The chamber was formed by the merger of the Danville and Pittsylvania chambers in 2001. It serves to accelerate business growth by connecting its 500-plus members to resources and networks, the release stated.

Its program of work provides access to business, government and leadership for its members.