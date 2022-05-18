Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce to host workforce summit Wednesday

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Workforce Summit from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

This year's summit is focused on strategies to recruit, retain, develop and engage talent in the region.

“The job market is more competitive than ever, and your business success relies on having the right people with the right skills,” stated Katie Beach, owner of Katie Beach Consulting and one of the facilitators of the summit. “Recruiting and retaining the right talent has always been challenging, combine that with changing demographics and economic conditions and the challenge is bigger now.”

The summit will focus on how to make a company stand out from the competition and connect with the best talent. The program will provide opportunities to assess current strategies for recruiting and retaining talent to meet today’s needs and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Participants will leave with a toolkit to evaluate their current needs and future talent strategies.

Through interactive discussions and case exercises, participants will learn and practice ways to:

Assess an organization’s combination of talent and experience and how they align with business goals;

Understand the stages in the employee continuum;

Apply new knowledge through interactive case studies; and

Connect with resources to build your internal and external talent pipeline

Beach will facilitate the program along with Charity Boyette, co-founder and COO of Tractus Strategic Partners, and Kimberly Carlson, co-founder and CEO of Tractus Strategic Partners.

The summit is available to chamber members and non-members. To register, visit www.dpchamber.org.

For more information, call 434-836-6990.