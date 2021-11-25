Danville small businesses seeing spike in sales as holiday shopping season begins

"It has actually caught on a little more in the last couple of years," Preston said. "People are becoming more and more aware of it."

Small Business Saturday is held the Saturday after Thanksgiving and is a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which emphasize big-box retailers and online shopping, respectively.

Catherine Carter, who just opened her Main Street book store, The Dog-Eared Page, in August, said business has been brisk from the start. But sales have picked up even more in the last few weeks — by about 30% to 40%, she said.

"We've gotten a lot of special orders for Christmas," Carter said at her store Wednesday afternoon.

She also has Black Friday and Small Business Saturday specials.

"We're excited," Carter said. "It's going to be awesome."

Down the street at Vintages by the Dan, owner Robin Jones said customer traffic has gone up in the last couple of weeks.

"Yesterday was crazy," Jones said Wednesday.

Like Preston, she has seen more out-of-town customers at Vintages this year.