Danville small businesses seeing spike in sales as holiday shopping season begins

Sales volume has surged by 50% at Chestnut Lane Antiques & Interiors on Main Street downtown.
"It's really picked up in the last month," owner Shelley Blackwell said.
More customers are buying items for re-revamping their homes at her business. With folks getting together for the holidays again this year — after not being able to in 2020 due to COVID-19 — they want their gathering places to look good, she said.
"People are really excited about the holidays this year because they couldn't be last year," Blackwell said during an interview at her business Wednesday afternoon.
Nationwide, nearly 2 million more people this year are expected to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday than during the same period in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation.
This Thanksgiving weekend, an estimated 158.3 million holiday shoppers plan to shop, according to a survey early this month by the retail federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics. That amounts to two-thirds of holiday shoppers and is up from 156.6 million last year. But it's still below the pre-pandemic figure from 2019, which was 165.3 million, according to the federation.
Also, a higher percentage of shoppers plan to shop in stores on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday than last year.
Over at the Gingerbread House on Memorial Drive, "we are busier than ever," said Olivia Richardson, a store associate who does merchandising for the home-decor business.
2021 has brought steady business at the Gingerbread House, but with the holidays approaching, sales have gone up by 10 times, Richardson said.
"It has really ramped up," she said, adding that they get most of their customer volume during the holiday season.
The store will have a Black Friday sale lasting through the weekend.
Roslyn Preston, owner at The Vintage Boutique on North Union Street, attributed the increase in traffic at her clothing store to a combination of the business recovery from COVID-19 and the upcoming holidays.
"As long as you exercise precautionary measures, people are starting to become more relaxed," Preston said, adding that the size of her store makes it easy for customers to socially distance.
More new customers from out of town have shown up at her store recently, she added. She has also held several functions at her business.
"I'm always seeing new faces," she said.
Also, Small Business Saturday, which is this weekend, is "still catching on," she said.
"It has actually caught on a little more in the last couple of years," Preston said. "People are becoming more and more aware of it."
Small Business Saturday is held the Saturday after Thanksgiving and is a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which emphasize big-box retailers and online shopping, respectively.
Catherine Carter, who just opened her Main Street book store, The Dog-Eared Page, in August, said business has been brisk from the start. But sales have picked up even more in the last few weeks — by about 30% to 40%, she said.
"We've gotten a lot of special orders for Christmas," Carter said at her store Wednesday afternoon.
She also has Black Friday and Small Business Saturday specials.
"We're excited," Carter said. "It's going to be awesome."
Down the street at Vintages by the Dan, owner Robin Jones said customer traffic has gone up in the last couple of weeks.
"Yesterday was crazy," Jones said Wednesday.
Like Preston, she has seen more out-of-town customers at Vintages this year.
"I expect and hope that that we will be busier than last year because people are gathering this year more than they did last year," Jones said.
On Saturday, it's usually busy for Jones anyway since Vintages has its wine tastings on that day. She stopped the weekly samplings during the pandemic in 2020, but resumed them last May only to stop them again in September when the disease roared back.
"We started them back last week," Jones said, adding that the tastings will take place this coming Saturday.
As for business volume, 2020 was Jones's best year, financially, because restaurants had shut down and more customers turned to Vintages by the Dan for their beer and wine purchases, she said.
"When the restaurants were closed, our sales went up," Jones said. "I'm one of the lucky ones."