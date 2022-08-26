Danville tourism manager earns leadership award

The city of Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism announced this week that Tourism Manager Lisa Meriwether has received the Meeting Industry Leadership Award by Virginia chapter of Meeting Professionals International.

The award, which was presented during the chapter’s recent annual conference, recognizes sustained commitment and substantial contributions to the meetings and events industry. This award elevates the accomplishments of these individuals and inspires others to learn from their example.

Meriwether served as immediate past president for MPI Virginia and worked with the office of the president on chapter business plans, budget, chapter operations and board succession planning. This was Meriwether’s sixth appointment to this board in her 35-plus years in the hospitality and sales industry.

“Lisa Meriwether has been an indispensable member of the Virginia Chapter of the Meeting Professionals International organization and has supported the chapter throughout her career,” says Steve Tewksbury, executive director of university events for William & Mary and the 2022-2023 MPI Virginia president. “She has worked tirelessly as a volunteer board member to advance the meetings and hospitality industries in the Commonwealth, in the nation and internationally.”

The Office of Economic Development & Tourism is responsible for leading the city of Danville’s tourism efforts by branding and promoting the city and Pittsylvania County to differentiate it from other regional competitors through advertising, promotions, trade events and visitor experience initiatives to stimulate economic growth for the region.