Danville's Midtown Market celebrates centennial. Chicken salad is still the star.

Chicken salad was flying off the shelves as the owners of Midtown Market talked about celebrating 100 years of being in business.

Irene Grant, the matriarch of the family at 92, said she didn’t think the store on Chambers Street would be around so long when she and her husband, the late Bernard Grant Jr., bought it in 1952. It is his recipe for the chicken salad that has made it a staple on family tables and at social events in the area for 50 years.

Her daughter, Jan Grant Harris, is now the owner/manager of the store, and her son, Gary Grant, keeps the record of the store’s history and helps out when needed.

“When they’re really desperate, they’ll ask me to go fetch something,” he said, accepting a box that Jan gave him to move in the busy store.

The small store’s narrow aisles were packed with people navigating to the pastries, then the fresh fruits and vegetables and back to the meat counter. Usually there's a line of people stopped in front of the offerings of chicken salad and pimento cheese.

Reasons for success

At first the three of them could not think of the reasons for their success.

“I don’t know,” Irene said.

“No idea,” said Gary.

But then Jan said, “I think it’s the personal service and the lunches. One day we served 500 boxed lunches. And we have beautiful meat.”

Or it might be because friends meet old friends in the store and pause to visit.

“Sometimes we imagine one of the appeals is that it’s a meet and greet,” said Gary. “It’s a place of close community, which has been a little tricky in the present [pandemic] circumstances.”

He also said there is a “consistency of quality in the meat department,” which is known quite widely throughout Danville’s area, Halifax County, Caswell County, Rockingham County and even farther.

According to Matthew Hackworth, assistant manager, the reputation of the store’s chicken salad goes even farther west.

“A lady called me about my insurance once from St. Louis and asked my occupation. I told her where I worked, and she said, ‘Oh, you work at the place that has the good chicken salad!’” he recalled.

Quality of staff

Gary said that he checked the city directory back when the family purchased the store and found that there were 191 of such independent retail food stores in the area at that time. They alone have survived.

He credits the “quality, dedication and reliability of the core staff” as another reason for the success.

Debbie Harville is one such staff members. She has worked at the store for 34 years and stepped in when Jan had what she called a “major, major stroke” in 2005.

“I was gone one year and then came back on the job but couldn’t do much,” she said. “If it hadn’t been for Debbie, we would have closed for sure.”

Jan still suffers from effects of the stroke but works hard in the store.

“Jan has done a wonderful job here, even though it nearly runs her crazy sometimes,” Irene said.

Gary said that having a team who “plays well together” is crucial for a store’s success.

“Whatever the potential pitfalls of retail, the personnel can be the one that will either help ensure you can succeed or cause so many trials and tribulations,” he said. “Our staff here is diverse in age, gender and backgrounds. We believe that has the greatest effects on the customers.”

The store currently employs more than a dozen employees, full and part-time, supported by Jan’s husband, their mother and himself, according to Gary.

Harville used to do factory work but prefers her job at Midtown.

“I like to see the different people here. We get on a first-name basis,” she said.

The chicken salad

Then there is the chicken salad, a staple that is “cooked, chopped, blended and cupped, by hand, fresh with no preservatives,” according to Gary.

The store even got recognition in Southern cooking queen Paula Deen’s magazine in 2015 when it was featured in a “Cooking with Paula” about the best chicken salads in the South.

“When I asked how they found us, a Paula Deen scout told me they did a basic internet search for ‘best chicken salad’ and Midtown Market came up,” Gary said.

The magazine is proudly displayed on the wall beside the chicken salad cooler.

The store also received an unexpected nod within the pages of a book by Beth Macy in 2014, which chronicles the Bassett family’s legacy of manufacturing furniture in Henry County.

In describing Midtown’s famous chicken salad, Macy describes the key to its appeal “being fresh chicken, minimal mayo, no eggs,” according to Gary.

Satisfied customers

Some of the customers have long ties to the store and its products.

Sylvester Jacobs who used to live in the neighborhood around Midtown comes in twice a week from his home now in Pittsylvania County to grab some chicken salad and meat.

“My grandfather used to deliver groceries on a bicycle here more than 50 years ago,” he said.

Lillie Adams has been coming to Midtown for 25 years.

“I like the country ham and chicken salad,” she said. “I was a nurse at the hospital for 35 years, and there was always a party. That’s how I found out about the chicken salad.”

Maybe one more reason the chicken salad is so good and the store so successful is that one of the chicken salad makers has more than 50 years of impressive experience.

“Oh my goodness,” said Yeverne Morton, deli manager. “I’ve cooked for the Prince of Luxembourg, Elizabeth Taylor, Barbara Walters and Sen. John Warner.”

She wouldn’t give the secret of the recipe away, though, but did say she makes it from 40-pound boxes of chicken.

For now, Gary said the store will go on as long as they can keep it going. It can’t expand at the current location because it has been grandfathered into the zoning, and there is no younger generation to pass it onto.

History of the store

James Church began operation of Church Grocery in December 1921 in the same building Midtown Market still occupies. He leased the building from Frank Cox, who built the store on a lot partitioned from the rear yard of his family residence at 138 Holbrook St,, according to the history of the store Gary keeps.

The next principal who operated it was Harden Shumate, who operated Church Grocery from the end of WWII until 1952 when Bernard Grant Jr. took over the reins.

In 1938, Church expanded and refurbished the business, enlarging and enhancing the custom meat department with a walk-in meat locker and partition near a ceiling of decorative metal panels, sheathed in white porcelain.

Church, who was one of two men who administered Danville’s Selective Service Board, died in 1942. Various people managed the store until Grant and Ernest Jones purchased it as partners in December 1952. Grant bought out Jones within a couple of years.

In 1956, the immediate neighborhood changed with the completion of the Medical Arts Building across the parking lot of Midtown. The institutional building replaced two Main Street mansions, the Pritchett and Dibrell houses and their gardens.

Ten years later, Church Grocery changed its name to “Midtown Market” to reflect its “mid-city location” and new status as a cash-and-carry food store instead of the old-line charge account type.

The Grant family acquired the store building and the old Cox family home on Holbrook from the Cox heirs.

In the late 1980s, Jan Grant Harris, who grew up helping in the store, joined her father in the daily operations. Her father died in 2000 after a long illness and his widow, Irene, conveyed the business and store property to Jan.

On Dec. 2, 2021, the little store that could, and did, completed 100 years of operation, and the official year-long centennial kick-off began.

The Grants promise the celebration will last throughout 2022 and that the chicken salad will keep on coming.

